The New York Giants probably weren't going to get Marvin Harrison Jr. if they stayed at No. 6 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and not trade up. The team did just that and selected another wide receiver at their slot: Malik Nabers.

On "Hard Knocks" this week during the pre-draft interview episode, Giants wide receivers coach Mike Groh says Nabers would've been the pick even if the Ohio State star fell to No. 6

The Giants had visits with Nabers, Harrison and Rome Odunze together, interviewing the three of them in a team meeting room. One of the experienced wide receiver coaches in the league, Groh, was impressed with all three of them.

Nabers was the one who stood out most in Groh's eyes, and the one he wanted. "I'd take Nabers," Groh said when team president and CEO John Mara asked him after the group interview.

Of course, things could have changed if Harrison was actually available at No. 6 (the Arizona Cardinals took Harrison at No. 4). The Giants did consider all options for which wide receiver they wanted. They likely didn't think Harrison would even fall that far in the draft.

The Giants also pursued a quarterback, as the episode revealed they brought in Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye for a pre-draft visit. Giants general manager Joe Schoen even started the conversation with the New England Patriots about trading up to No. 3 overall at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Clearly it would have cost the Giants too much to trade up, so they stayed at No. 6. They took the player they wanted in Nabers.