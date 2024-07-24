New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones can't wait to truly put the 2023 season behind him as he regressed considerably after taking a step forward in 2022. Jones will get the chance to do just that, beginning at training camp as head coach Brian Daboll has cleared the veteran to participate in full team drills with no injury designation just eight months after ACL surgery, per CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Jones dropped from 6.2 yards per attempt to just 5.7 per attempt. He went from having a league-low 1.1% interception rate to posting a career-worst 3.8% mark, as he tossed just two touchdown passes in six games, against six picks. His passer rating accordingly plummeted to 70.5, and his sack rate skyrocketed to a career-high 15.8%. Worse yet, he tore his ACL in the Giants' Week 9 blowout loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

This offseason, the Giants made no secret about their efforts to replace him with a quarterback in the draft. Alas, that didn't happen, and he's likely to enter the 2024 season as their starter once again. At least, as long as the ACL recovery goes well. But according to Jones, that's exactly what's happening.

He said during an appearance on the "Simms Complete" podcast that they recovery has been a "pretty smooth process" with "no real setbacks," via the NewYork Post. It sounds like he's going to be ready to go when training camp kicks off.

"At this point, I'm doing pretty much everything -- running, cutting, everything I need to do," Jones said.

The Giants aren't necessarily expected to be a real threat in 2024, which isn't surprising given their relative lack of talent compared with other teams in their division like the Eagles and Cowboys. But that doesn't change what Jones' own expectations are for the squad.

"I expect a lot of myself, I expect a lot of the team," Jones said. "And what's going on outside that is not necessarily something that is going to drive me."