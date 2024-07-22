The Green Bay Packers opened up training camp on Monday, but as the club takes the field to begin their preparations for the 2024 season, they are without their starting quarterback. Speaking with reporters earlier on Monday, GM Brian Gutekunst relayed that Jordan Love will not practice until he has a deal in place. Love's camp told the Packers brass of this holdout on Saturday.

"This is something that we're all working on," said Gutekunst. "We certainly understand where he's coming from. We'd like him to be out there. It's important for him to be out there. Obviously, you guys know how important practice is and working with his teammates. As of now, until we get that resolved, he will not be practicing. He reported last week and is taking part in everything else."

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 64.2 YDs 4159 TD 32 INT 11 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

In the aftermath of the Packers trading away Aaron Rodgers last season, the club signed Love to a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million for the 2024 season instead of giving him the fifth-year option. At the moment, he's only under contract for this coming season with a base salary of $10.5 million, which is far below the figures of a starting quarterback in today's landscape.

"I think so," Gutekunst said when asked if a new deal for Love is on the horizon. "Again, you never know. We're working really hard to get that done. I think it's really important for us. At the same time, the thing that I have confidence in is that we both want the same thing. We want Jordan here for a long time, give that stability for him and it gives us some stability for our group as well.

"... I'm optimistic. These are big deals that take time. They are not as easy as some people may think."

A previous report from ESPN noted that the two sides aren't close to a new deal.

In his first season as the full-time starter, Love impressed and helped the Packers to a playoff berth and a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend. In that game, Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns to give him a near-perfect passer rating. In the regular season, Green Bay was 9-8 with Love under center as the QB threw for over four thousand yards and 32 touchdowns.