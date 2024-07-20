The Green Bay Packers have been eyeing a new contract for quarterback Jordan Love for a while now, with general manager Brian Gutekunst hoping to strike a long-term extension ahead of training camp. A day before veterans are due to report to camp, however, the two sides aren't close to a deal, according to ESPN.

"The vibes right now are positive," Jeremy Fowler reported on negotiations between Love's camp and the team. "But there hasn't been a lot of production as far as getting close to a deal. It's gonna take a little time. When [camp begins], their negotiators and their officials are all together, [and] they're gonna ... try to get a plan together."

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 64.2 YDs 4159 TD 32 INT 11 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

The Packers know the market for Love, Fowler added, suggesting $50 million per year is the likely floor for a long-term contract after both Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence cleared that number with their own extensions this offseason. And after a "messy" final few seasons managing Aaron Rodgers under center, per Fowler, Gutekunst is determined to secure Love for the long term with a "cleaner" resolution at the negotiating table.

"We're in those conversations right now," Gutekunst told 97.3 The Game in June, when asked about Love's contract status. "Both parties want the same thing. ... [Both] parties want to get a contract extension done. That stability at that position really allows you to have some security with the way we build our team. So we're looking forward to getting that done. But it never goes fast."

There is no indication Love intends to hold out from camp while seeking a new deal. The former first-round draft pick is technically signed through 2024 after signing a one-year extension last offseason.