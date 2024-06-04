Jordan Love waited three years to take over as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback. After just one year in the full-time role, however, the former first-round draft pick is poised to secure a long-term contract in green and yellow, with general manager Brian Gutekunst revealing Tuesday that both sides are aiming to strike a new deal ahead of 2024 training camp.

"We're in those conversations right now," Gutekunst told 97.3 The Game, when asked about Love's contract status. "Both parties want the same thing. And we'd like to get this done before training camp for sure. ... (Both) parties want to get a contract extension done. That stability at that position really allows you to have some security with the way we build our team. So we're looking forward to getting that done. But it never goes fast."

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 64.2 YDs 4159 TD 32 INT 11 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

Love, who threw 32 touchdowns and led the Packers to the playoffs in his anticipated 2023 debut as the starter, signed a one-year, $13.5 million extension with Green Bay prior to last season. His deal runs through 2024, meaning he's currently on track to play out his contract. But Gutekunst's admission signals both sides intend to prevent any potential foray into 2025 free agency.

The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow is currently the highest-paid quarterback at an average of $55 million per year, but the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff recently netted his own extension topping $50 million per season. Nine different signal-callers average at least $45 million per year on long-term deals, which could be a baseline target for Love and his representation.

Love, 25, played just 10 games, starting one, during his first three NFL seasons behind Aaron Rodgers. He was one of the league's most productive starters down the stretch in 2023, approaching 4,200 passing yards during Green Bay's postseason run.