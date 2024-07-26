Padres pitcher Dylan Cease threw the second no-hitter of the 2024 MLB season in a 3-0 win over the Nationals Thursday afternoon. It was "getaway day" with the Nationals traveling to St. Louis from Washington following the contest to begin a three-game series on Friday, but will the Washington offense truly be able to get away from that performance in a day? The Nationals are 22nd of 30 teams in baseball in runs scored and have been shutout in two of their last three games, so are daily Fantasy baseball players best off avoiding Washington hitters in the MLB DFS player pool altogether after being no-hit?

Friday has a full MLB schedule with ample ways to form an MLB DFS strategy. Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is having a dominant week, hitting .520 with three home runs, six RBI and eight runs scored over his last six games, so should you spend up to include him in MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure identified Cease as his top-ranked starting pitcher in the MLB DFS player pool for one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Cease threw just the second no-hitter of the 2024 MLB season with three walks and nine strikeouts, returning 64 points on FanDuel and 50.5 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at $6,300 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel. Witt is having a dominant week, hitting .696 with two home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored over his last six games to go along with his elite 2024 MLB season. Witt has the best batting average in baseball (.344) and fourth-highest OPS (.983). He leads all shortstops in runs scored (83), triples (10), RBI (70) and slugging percentage (.593). He went 3-for-4 on Wednesday for his fifth three-hit game over his last six contests.

The 24-year-old is one of five players with at least 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases this year. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft has 18 home runs and 23 stolen bases while playing in all 103 games this year. Witt quickly moved his way through the Kansas City minor league system and made the Opening Day roster in 2022. He finished one stolen base shy of joining the 30-50 club as he finished with 30 home runs and 50 stolen bases last season and is rewarding the Royals for acting quickly and signing Witt to an 11-year, $288.7 million extension this offseason.

McClure is stacking Witt with Royals second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($3,400 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). It's been a tough season for Frazier statistically, but he's going to like who he sees standing on the mound when stepping into the batter's box on Friday. Kyle Hendricks is the probable starter for the Cubs on Friday against the Royals and Frazier has dominated the right-handed pitcher over his career. The 32-year-old is 13-for-31 for a .419 batting average with a 1.148 OPS against Hendricks. He also had two home runs and four extra-base hits off the veteran pitcher.

Hendricks is having the worst season of his 11-year career, posting a 6.69 ERA in 18 games. He's been even worse over his 13 starts with a 7.52 ERA with opposing hitters batting .307 with an .875 OPS over those starts. Left-handed hitters, like Frazier, are hitting .303 with a .908 OPS against the 34-year-old pitcher this season as this is an extremely enticing matchup to include Frazier in Friday MLB DFS lineups and forming a Royals MLB DFS stack with Witt. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

