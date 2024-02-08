With the major league trade deadline fast approaching, there is a clear sense of urgency surrounding the interleague series between the visiting Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays this weekend.

Ahead of the three-game set that starts Friday night, the Rays were sellers in a deal late Thursday night even though they are just four games out of a playoff position.

Tampa Bay dealt former All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for two minor league prospects, right-hander Brody Hopkins and outfielder Aidan Smith, and a player to be announced.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, is 4 1/2 games behind the final National League wild-card spot.

The Reds bounced back after losing three straight to the Washington Nationals to win both games of a shortened series against the Atlanta Braves this week, including a 9-4 victory on Wednesday.

The series against Tampa Bay could determine whether the Reds will be buyers or sellers ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline.

"We've got to string together some good games here and stay consistent," Cincinnati outfielder Spencer Steer said. "I don't think it's a secret that it's time to win some ballgames and try to get hot here and go on a little bit of a streak."

Reds starting pitcher Frankie Montas said the team needs to remain focused on the weekend series.

"Whatever happens is going to happen (at the deadline) whether you think about it or not," Montas said. "So the less you think about it, the better it's going to be."

Tampa Bay shipped out Arozarena despite winning 18 of its past 30 games and despite the fact that he was batting .284 since June 1 after hitting .158 through the end of May.

Brandon Lowe went 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Amed Rosario had three hits in the Rays' 13-0 road win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. The 13 runs marked a season high for Tampa Bay.

"Really good confidence boost for our guys," Lowe said. "Hitting is contagious, like we always say. This is really going to boost everybody here going into the next series."

In the opener against the Reds, Tampa Bay right-hander Shane Baz (0-1, 3.95 ERA) is set to make his fourth start since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Baz, 25, allowed four hits and a career-high five walks over 3 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Baz took the loss in his lone career start against Cincinnati, allowing seven runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- over 2 1/3 innings on July 10, 2022. That was his final outing before the elbow ailment essentially cost him two seasons.

Cincinnati will counter with left-hander Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.51), who has posted a 6.06 ERA over his last four starts. The 26-year-old allowed four runs over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Taylor Walls is 3-for-6 with a triple and a home run against Lodolo, who is 1-1 with a 10.24 ERA in two career starts vs. Tampa Bay.

On Friday afternoon, the Rays reinstated first baseman Yandy Diaz from the restricted list.

Diaz missed the team's recent seven-game road trip due to a family matter.

Regular third baseman Isaac Paredes has started at first base in place of Diaz. Paredes had two hits and four RBIs on Thursday, snapping an 0-for-15 slump.

Diaz, who turns 33 on Aug. 8, is second on the Rays with a .273 average. He leads the team with 104 hits. He has eight homers and 46 RBIs in 94 games.

