At long last, the Washington Commanders will recognize one of their franchise's greatest players.

This season, the Commanders will retire the No. 28 jersey of longtime Washington cornerback Darrell Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, member of the Commanders Ring of Fame, 1996 Walter Payton Man of the Year and Pro Football Hall of Famer. According to a team press release, Green will join Sonny Jurgensen (No. 9), Bobby Mitchell (No. 49), Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Sean Taylor (No. 21) as the only Washington players to have their jersey numbers retired.

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, Oct. 7 at halftime of the team's Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Green was selected by Washington with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft, and he played for the team until his retirement after the 2002 season. He was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2008 after a career during which he recorded 54 interceptions, scored eight defensive touchdowns and picked up 1,202 total tackles. He was also briefly the team's punt returner and averaged 12.0 yards per punt return.

Widely considered one of the best cornerbacks and arguably the fastest player in NFL history, this honor is a long time coming for Green, who, again, has been a Hall of Famer for 16 years now. He'll be the second Washington defender to have his number retired, along with Taylor, whose No. 21 jersey was retired posthumously. Nobody has worn No. 28 for the franchise since Green retired anyway, but in late October, it will become official that nobody ever will again.