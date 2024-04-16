The 2024 WNBA Draft is in the books, and, as expected, the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick. She'll get to team up with reigning Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, which Clark said "lights your eyes up as a point guard." Together, those two will form the most exciting young duo in the league.

Rounding out the lottery, the Los Angeles Sparks picked Cameron Brink at No. 2, the Chicago Sky went with Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3 and the Sparks took Rickea Jackson when they were back up at No. 4.

Now that all three rounds are complete, here's a look at the full results, along with breakdowns and grades for each first-round pick.

No. 1 overall pick

Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark -- G, Iowa

No surprise here. Clark has been projected as the No. 1 pick for months, and the Fever made it official on Monday night. The two-time Naismith Player of the Year and all-time leading scorer in Division I history, men or women, Clark is one of the best offensive prospects to ever enter the league. Her 3-point range and off-the-dribble shooting are unlike anything the WNBA has seen, and she's a dynamite playmaker. Off the court, she is a marketing dream and will raise the profile of the Fever and the league as a whole.

Grade: A+

No. 2 overall pick

Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink -- C, Stanford

As expected, the Sparks used their first lottery pick on Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Cameron Brink. The 6-foot-4 Stanford product led the country in blocks this season at 3.7 per game, and has the length, mobility and instincts to be a defensive star in the WNBA. She is an elite rim protector both on and off the ball, and will only get better as she gets stronger. If all goes to plan, she will follow in Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike's footsteps and be the next elite big in Los Angeles.

Grade: A

No. 3 overall pick

Chicago Sky: Kamilla Cardoso -- C, South Carolina

There were some questions about what the Sky would do here at No. 3. Ultimately, they went with Cardoso, who was named Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four earlier this month after leading South Carolina to the national championship. The 6-foot-7 Brazilian was a dominant paint presence at both ends of the floor at the collegiate level, and even in the WNBA there won't be many players who can match her size. She can be a foundational defensive player.

Grade: A

No. 4 overall pick

Los Angeles Sparks: Rickea Jackson -- F, Tennessee

Everything worked out perfectly for the Sparks, who got their center at No. 2 and were still able to get the best wing in the class in No. 4. Jackson was an elite scorer at Tennessee and should only have an easier time putting the ball in the basket with more space at the professional level. Her athleticism and fluidity with the ball in her hands is rare for a player of her size, and she gives the rebuilding Sparks a go-to perimeter option.

Grade: A

No. 5 overall pick

Dallas Wings: Jacy Sheldon -- G, Ohio State

Wings CEO Greg Bibb said the team would be drafting for need at this point in their timeline, and as such it's no surprise that they went with Sheldon at No. 5. She is an active perimeter defender and an elite catch-and-shoot 3-point threat (51.4% on open attempts this season) who will help address the Wings' biggest needs. Great add for the Wings as they try to build on last season's success.

Grade: A

No. 6 overall pick

Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards -- F, UConn

This was a brutal offseason for the Mystics, who lost Natasha Cloud in free agency and saw Elena Delle Donne step away from the game. Edwards is an exciting addition to help them move forward. She's versatile, efficient, athletic and works hard. Plus, UConn products are always prepared for the WNBA.

Grade: A

No. 7 overall pick

Chicago Sky: Angel Reese -- F/C, LSU

When the Sky traded with the Lynx on Sunday to move up from No. 8 to No. 7, it seemed like Reese was their target. And they did indeed take Reese with their second first-round pick. While Reese's offensive deficiencies are well known, you can develop skills on that side of the ball. What you cannot teach is Reese's relentless approach and instincts as a defender and rebounder. In a vacuum, this is great value, but the fit with Cardoso raises a lot of questions. Namely, why didn't they take Rickea Jackson at No. 3 if they wanted Reese this badly?

Grade: B-

No. 8 overall pick

Minnesota Lynx: Alissa Pili -- F, Utah

The Lynx's pick at No. 8 is the first big hinge point of the draft. No one really knew what they would do, especially after trading back. Pili is an extremely talented offensive player who shot 40.4% of her attempts from downtown, including 46.7% on open catch-and-shoot looks. There are real questions about whether she can hold up on the other side of the ball as an undersized forward, however.

Grade: C+

No. 9 overall pick

Dallas Wings: Carla Leite -- G, France

No surprise here, as the Wings went with a draft-and-stash pick at No. 9. Bibb was extremely complimentary of Leite during a call with the media earlier this month, calling her an "elite penetrator" who is "really strong in terms of seeing the court." It's unclear when she'll come over to the WNBA, but she is a talented young guard for the future.

Grade: B

No. 10 overall pick

Connecticut Sun: Leila Lacan -- G, France

Lacan is arguably the best guard prospect in this class, but no one was confident about where she would be drafted given her age and the fact that the French federation is not super amenable to the WNBA's schedule. It's unclear when she'll come over, but at this point in the draft it's a wortwhile gamble for the Sun. If everything works out, this could be a huge steal.

Grade: A-

No. 11 overall pick

New York Liberty: Marquesha Davis -- F, Ole Miss

The Liberty's biggest weakness last season was perimeter defense, and they hope they've solved it with Davis. She is a terrific athlete who can guard multiple positions, and, perhaps most importantly, gives them some more size on the perimeter. While she does not shoot the ball well at all from the outside, she excels at getting downhill and finishes well at the rim.

Grade: B

No. 12 overall pick

Atlanta Dream: Nyadiew Puoch -- F, Australia

Puoch is known as the "Block Doctor" in her native Australia, where she has already been playing professionally for multiple years. Just 19 years old, she has tremendous potential, particularly on defense thanks to her size and athleticism. She will fit in perfectly with the Dream's defensive-minded culture under Tanisha Wright.

Grade: A

Second round results

13. Chicago Sky: Brynna Maxwell -- G, Gonzaga

14. Seattle Storm: Nika Muhl -- G, UConn

15. Indiana Fever: Celeste Taylor -- G, Ohio State

16. Las Vegas Aces: Dyaisha Fair -- G, Syracuse

17. New York Liberty: Esmery Martinez -- F, Arizona

18. Las Vegas Aces: Kate Martin -- F, Iowa

19. Connecticut Sun: Taiyanna Jackson -- C, Kansas

20. Atlanta Dream: Isobel Borlase -- G, Australia

21. Washington Mystics: Kaylynne Truong -- G, Gonzaga

22. Connecticut Sun: Helena Pueyo -- G, Arizona

23. New York Liberty: Jessika Carter -- C, Mississippi State

24. Las Vegas Aces: Elizabeth Kitley -- C, Virginia Tech

Third round results

25. Phoenix Mercury: Charisma Osborne -- G, UCLA

26. Seattle Storm: Mackenzie Holmes -- F, Indiana

27. Indiana Fever: Leilani Correa -- G, Florida

28. Los Angeles Sparks: McKenzie Forbes -- G/F, USC

29. Phoenix Mercury: Jaz Shelley -- G, Nebraska

30. Washington Mystics: Nastja Claessens -- G, Belgium

31. Minnesota Lynx: Kiki Jefferson -- G, Louisville

32. Atlanta Dream: Matilda Villa -- G, Italy

33. Dallas Wings: Ashley Owusu -- G, Penn State

34. Connecticut Sun: Abbey Hsu -- G, Columbia

35. New York Liberty: Kaitlyn Davis -- F, USC

36: Washington Mystics: Angel Jackson -- C, Jackson State