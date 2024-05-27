It hasn't always been pretty since their dominant season-opening performance, but the Sun just keep finding ways to win. With their escape against the Chicago Sky, which came after Alyssa Thomas had been ejected for a flagrant foul on Angel Reese, the Sun moved to 5-0 and remained the only undefeated team. Four of those wins have come by single digits, including three in a row by four points or fewer.

There's no long-term concern with the Aces, but the offensive load that A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are carrying without Chelsea Gray is staggering. That trio has scored over 75% of the Aces' points this season, and the other eight players who have checked into a game have combined for 90 total points. There will be times, such as the loss to the Mercury, where their lack of depth is a real problem.

The Lynx were one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season. Through the first two weeks this summer, they've been the best. Their 91.2 defensive rating is three points better than anyone else. Opponents are shooting just 40.9% from the field against them and they're forcing 17.8 turnovers per game. Napheesa Collier is currently on pace to become the second player ever to average five stocks (steals plus blocks) per game.

The Liberty's vaunted offense completely disappeared this week. Over their three games, two of which were losses, they shot 41.0% from the field, including 24.3% on 3-point attempts, and had nearly as many turnovers (50) as assists (58). Perhaps the biggest concern on that side of the ball is Sabrina Ionescu's cold start from behind the arc. After setting the single-season record for made 3s last summer, she's just 12-of-44 (27.3%) so far this campaign.

Defense has been optional in Phoenix so far, but the new-look Mercury can really score the ball. They've made double-digit 3-pointers in four of their five games this season; the rest of the league combined has 14 such games. In fact, they boast three of the four best 3-point shooting games so far. Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper are taking more 3s per game (16.8) than the Wings' entire team (16.2).

The mood is much better in Seattle this week after a pair of wins got the Storm back to .500 on the season. Playing the Fever and the Mystics at home certainly helped, but the Storm will take wins any way they can get them after their brutal start. Getting Nneka Ogwumike back from a minor ankle injury was also a major boost. She's been their best player this season and is averaging 21.3 points per game on an astounding 63.2% shooting.

Arike Ogunbowale's 40-point outing in the Wings' win over the Mercury was one of the best individual performances yet. Arguably the most encouraging sign for Dallas this week, however, was Maddy Siegrist's play. The former No. 3 overall pick played limited minutes last season, but has moved into the starting lineup due to injuries and has looked sharp with 37 points and 17 rebounds on 17-of-29 shooting in their two-game winning streak.

Inconsistency was the Dream's biggest problem last season, and it may be again this summer as they've alternated wins and losses in their first four games. The best news for the Dream thus far is that Rhyne Howard may be taking another leap. She's up to 21 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 45.9% from the field, including 38.7% from downtown -- by far the most efficient marks of her career.

The Sky's win over the Liberty this week is perhaps the most surprising result of the season so far. Though they couldn't follow it up with a win against the Sun, it's clear this team will be more competitive than anyone predicted prior to the season. Angel Reese continues to make her mark, so much so that Alyssa Thomas was ejected for throwing her to the ground in their matchup. Reese thanked Thomas for "sending a message."

The Fever's brutal start to the season, in which they played seven games in 12 days, including five on the road, is finally over. Despite the 1-6 record, there have been some positive signs in the last few outings. Caitlin Clark had two clutch, game-sealing 3s in the win over the Sparks, Aliyah Boston is playing more like herself, Kelsey Mitchell appears to be healthy and Temi Fagbenle looks like a shrewd signing.

The Sparks aren't winning many games, but Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson continue to impress, which is far more important. Brink has been immediately dominant as a rim protector, and she is currently on pace to join Brittney Griner and Margo Dydek as the only players to average three blocks per game. Jackson, meanwhile, has been extremely efficient as a scorer off the bench.