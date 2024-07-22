Team USA suffered a 117-109 loss to Team WNBA in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game, but this does not mean the Americans need to worry about the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We have to adjust to different schemes, different languages, and trust the process, honestly, and our buy-in factor," Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson said. "I think that we're not about to press the panic button right now because this is our first test, and I'm glad we got tested."

The team did not have much time to sit with the results as they flew to London a few hours after the All-Star Game to play their final exhibition. They will be taking on Germany on July 23 at the O2 Arena, which will be an excellent opportunity to bounce back and a good preview of the Summer Games. Both the U.S. and Germany are in Group C along with Japan and Belgium.

Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve said the conversation in the locker room after Saturday's loss was "very positive." However, she said they were not necessarily looking at it as a wakeup call.

"I don't think we needed a game like this to have our attention, per se," Reeve said. "We know how hard it is to do what we're trying to do. We just have work to do to get there."

Breanna Stewart, who tallied 31 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday, was also feeling positive.

"This is going to help us tremendously," the New York Liberty star said "... We can go back and watch the film, focus on how we can continue to be better. It was like a little bit of a deja vu feeling, honestly, but just locking in."

The deja vu feeling Stewart was referring to was when Team USA lost to Team WNBA in the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game. Despite that loss -- and another to Australia two days later -- Team USA still got the job done in Tokyo and brought back a gold medal.

Team USA will soon be chasing its eight consecutive Olympic gold medal, but the first step of that journey will be tuning up their defense.

"What we need to do better is quickly be on the same page defensively. I think that's really it," Stewart said. "Understanding that we just gave up 117 points is kind of crazy. Making sure our weak side is there, our help side is there. Just kind of take this one on of the chin and keep moving forward."

The Germans are fresh off a 54-43 win over Great Britain in a game that was cut short due to a medical emergency involving someone in the crowd. Some familiar faces in the German national team include Nyara Sabally and Leonie Fiebich from the New York Liberty, as well as UCLA's Lina Sontag and Emily Bessoir.

There is also Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, who has not played this season due to a shoulder injury. She put up 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-71 win against Brazil during the Qualifying Tournament in February.

The matchup between Team USA and Germany is set for Tuesday, July 23 at 3 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.