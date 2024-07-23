The United States women's national basketball team has won the last seven Olympic gold medals, and in fact has not even lost a game since the semifinals of the 1992 tournament in Barcelona, Spain. Later this month, the Americans will attempt to continue their dominance over world basketball when they hit the court in search of an eighth consecutive gold medal. No country, men or women, has ever won that many gold medals in a row in basketball.

Team USA's roster was announced last month, and WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark did not make the cut. Instead, the selection committee favored experienced veterans. The group will be led by A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, with veteran guard Diana Taurasi also back for her sixth Olympics.

Because the WNBA is currently in season, and all 12 members of the roster are playing in the league, the Americans will have just two warm-up games before the Olympic action begins on July 29 against Japan. Team USA will play three group-stage games and must finish in the top two in their group to advance to the knockout rounds.

Team USA roster

Team USA schedule

2024 WNBA All-Star Game (Phoenix)

July 20: Team WNBA 117, Team USA 109

USA Basketball Showcase (London)

July 23: Team USA vs. Germany, 3 p.m. ET -- Fox Sports 1

2024 Olympics Group Stage (Lille)

July 29: Team USA vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET -- NBC

Aug. 1: Team USA vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. ET -- NBC

Aug. 4: Team USA vs. Germany, 11:15 a.m. ET -- NBC

2024 Olympics Knockout Stage (Paris)

Quarterfinals, Aug. 7: Team USA vs. TBD, TBD -- NBC

Semifinals, Aug. 9: Team USA vs. TBD, TBD -- NBC

Gold medal game, Aug. 11: Team USA vs. TBD, TBD -- NBC

Team USA outlook

The American women have not lost a game in a major international tournament since 2006 and have not lost a game at the Olympics since 1992. They are, by far, the best team in the world, and are once again massive favorites to take home the gold medal.

They will only get two games together before the Olympics start, but any lack of cohesion will be overcome by their talent advantage. Plus, the team features four members of the Las Vegas Aces, three Phoenix Mercury stars and two New York Liberty teammates, which will also help the adjustment period.

Their group will provide a solid initial test. Japan was their opponent in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics, Belgium nearly beat them in an Olympic Qualifying Tournament in February and Germany features multiple WNBA players, most notably the Sabally sisters, Satou and Nyara.

Assuming they advance to the knockout rounds, the biggest threat there would likely be Australia, who are led by WNBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate Ezi Magbegor, WNBA Most Improved Player contender Alanna Smith and former WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson.