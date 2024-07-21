Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale stole the show in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night with a record-setting 34-point effort to lead Team WNBA to an upset win over Team USA, 117-109. Ogunbowale was named All-Star Game MVP for the second time in her career.

The WNBA's third-leading scorer this season did not have a single point in the first half, but said during the broadcast that she got a pep talk from Team WNBA head coach Cheryl Miller. The Hall of Famer told Ogunbowale she was thinking too much and needed to settle down and play her game.

That's exactly what Ogunbowale did in the third quarter, as she poured in 21 of her 34 points in the frame on a barrage of 3-pointers. She kept it going in the fourth quarter with a few more jumpers to help Team WNBA pull away for good, then set the All-Star Game scoring record -- previously held by Jewell Loyd -- with yet another 3-pointer in the closing minutes.

With her stunning performance, Ogunbowale has joined Lisa Leslie (three), Maya Moore (three) and Swin Cash (two) as the only players in WNBA history to win the award multiple times.