A perfect no-look pass from Caitlin Clark to Angel Reese sent Footprint Center into a frenzy during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. The moment happened in the fourth quarter of Team WNBA's 117-109 victory over Team USA.

Neither rookie is going to Paris for the Summer Games, but this could potentially be a preview of what the duo could do in future Olympic Games.

"We're going to be playing together a lot. Hopefully in four years we can be Olympians together." Reese said Saturday when asked about playing with Clark.

The two rookies have already demanded the spotlight during the first half of the WNBA season. Clark, playing for the Indiana Fever, registered the first rookie triple-double in WNBA history. Reese recently registered a record 15-consecutive double-doubles with the Chicago Sky,

Quite on brand, Reese registered another double-double on Saturday with 11 points and 11 rebounds. That was the most rebounds from any player from either team, which was actually a prediction Clark made earlier this week, and a rookie record.

Meanwhile, Clark finished with four points and 10 assists while breaking the rookie All-Star Game assists record. She was just one assist away from the overall record set by Sue Bird in 2017.

Clark's moment happened in the third quarter with a dish to Arike Ogunbowale, who was the most impressive player on the court Saturday. Ogunbowale finished the night with 34 points -- a new All-Star record -- and went on to win the MVP trophy.

Althoguh Team USA's efforts fell short, they also had some outstanding performances. Breanna Stewart impressed with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while A'ja Wilson shot 61.5% from the field on her way to 22 points.

Team USA won't have much time to rest as they plan to fly to Paris this weekend.