One of the most anticipated moments of the weekend is seeing WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese make their All-Star Game debuts. Although fans considered them rivals during their college basketball days, Clark is looking forward to being on the same roster for the first time.

"I'm really excited. I think it's cool," Clark said on the Orange Carpet on Thursday. "It's obviously rare to have two rookies in the All-Star game, so I think just enjoy that. Obviously the fans are super excited about it. I think it's just really good for the W."

The Indiana Fever guard also added her own prediction of what Reese is going to do during the game.

"Obviously she is having an incredible year. It's going to be really fun," Clark added. "She is probably going to lead the game in rebounds. I expect that out of her, that's just what she does."

Reese recently ended a streak of 15 consecutive double-doubles while averaging 15.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per contest with the Chicago Sky. The former LSU Tiger has been near the top of the league with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson for most rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, Clark became the Division I all-time leading scorer before graduating from Iowa and she continues to be that same powerful offensive weapon. The former Hawkeye is averaging 17.1 points per game, which puts her in the top 15 in the league. When she is not scoring, she is still impacting the offense by getting the ball to her teammates. Earlier this week, Clark set a new WNBA record for assists in a game with 19 during the Fever's loss to the Dallas Wings.

The pair of rookies are part of the WNBA All-Star roster that will challenge Team USA on Saturday. The 2024 WNBA All-Star game is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix.