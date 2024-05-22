The 2024 WNBA season is underway and the rookies have so far delivered on the hype. Cameron Brink's defensive efforts helped the Los Angeles Sparks get a 70-68 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, securing her the No. 1 spot in this week's Rookie Rankings.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark had a "Welcome to the W" moment during her debut last week, but through four games into the season, the former Iowa star is already looking more comfortable. Another top rookie has been Angel Reese, who is already proving to be a rebounding weapon for the Chicago Sky. The Sky will get even more help when Kamilla Cardoso, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, finally makes her debut in June.

A rookie who is not talked about enough is former UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards with the Mystics. She recently earned her first career start and nearly registered her first double-double.

Here is a closer look at the top five WNBA rookies this week:

Brink had the best rookie debut and is atop the rankings because she's already making a winning impact. The Sparks got their first victory of the season Tuesday, and Brink had her hands all over it, literally: the former Stanford star blocked a shot attempt from Mystics center Shakira Austin on the final possession.

The 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year is already translating her elite skills on that end of the floor to the WNBA. Brink went a mere 2-for-2 from the field Tuesday, but added eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks in an excellent all-around effort.

In Brink's previous game, she registered eight defensive rebounds, five blocks and a steal in a seven-point loss to the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces. The matchup had Brink facing off against two-time MVP A'ja Wilson, and Brink impressed enough to earn Wilson's praise.

"She has a really bright future," Wilson said of Brink. "I'm glad the Sparks drafted her because I feel like that's a great franchise for her to really grow. And that franchise is going to grow around her."

It was no secret Clark was going to bring in much-needed offensive power to Indiana, and so far the rookie is delivering by averaging 17 points through her first four games. She is also leading the Fever in assists with 5.5 per contest, but Clark is still building chemistry with her teammates and needs to take better care of the ball. Clark registered a WNBA-debut record 10 turnovers in the season opener, and she is currently averaging a league-high 6.5 turnovers per contest.

On one hand, turnovers are a liability and Clark is clearly still adjusting to this level of competition. On the other hand, Clark has assumed a huge role on a team that is still rebuilding. Clark is playing the most minutes on the team and is handling the pressure quite well. Clark is not dominating at the same degree she was in college, at least not yet, but she is already producing some of her signature highlight-reel plays.

Reese was LSU's leading scorer and rebounder the past two seasons, and those skills are transferring nicely to the W. She had a slow first half in her debut against the Dallas Wings and struggled to convert free throws in that game, but she has done a good job shaking off the nerves since. In the two games she has played so far, Reese is averaging 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest.

Reese almost did enough to get the top spot this week, but she is only shooting 34.8% from the field. She also has to do a better job at staying out of foul trouble as she has registered nine personal fouls so far. Overall, Reese is clearly making a positive impact in Chicago with her toughness and willingness to learn.

Edwards made her first appearance in a WNBA starting lineup against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, and she definitely took advantage of the opportunity. The former UConn forward nearly registered her first professional double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes. She also added two assists, a steal and two blocks.

Edwards was a strong weapon in the paint as a college player, and Mystics head coach Eric Thibault said the physicality and athleticism she has been demonstrating is what earned her that first career start.

Edwards came off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Sparks, but she was once again productive during her 24 minutes on the floor: she tallied 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting, adding three rebounds and a team-high three steals and two blocks.

Most eyes are on Brink right now, but Jackson has also gotten off to a promising start in Los Angeles. She scored seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in her WNBA debut against the Dream, but her efficiency improved her next time out. The former Tennessee forward showed how efficient she can be by scoring 13 points on 5 of 6 from the field against the Aces.

After her strong performance against the reigning champions, Jackson earned 31 minutes against the Mystics, at least 25 more than any of the Sparks' other reserves.