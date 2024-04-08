Another exciting college basketball season came to a close Sunday, as Kamilla Cardoso and South Carolina took down Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the 2024 national championship game. With the win, the Gamecocks completed a perfect season and won the third title in school history.

Now, it is officially time for everyone to turn their attention to the professional realm. The 2024 WNBA Draft is one week away, with all the festivities set to take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City on April 15.

Clark and Cardoso will be two of the lottery picks, with Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson likely joining them in some order. What happens after that, however, is unclear. The second half of this draft has been thrown into disarray by a series of injuries and players returning to school.

Ahead of what could be a wild night, here's a look at how the first round might go with CBS Sports' mock draft 4.0.

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark – G Iowa

As expected, the Hawkeyes star was named Naismith Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, becoming the 10th woman to earn that honor multiple times. She was not able to add a national championship to her extensive resume, which may affect her case to be college basketball's GOAT, but that will not have any bearing on her professional prospects. Clark will be the No. 1 overall pick.

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink – C, Stanford

Brink's season came to an end in disappointing fashion when she fouled out of Stanford's loss to NC State in the Sweet 16. It wasn't all bad news for her this week, however, as she picked up the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. Brink's defensive strengths and weaknesses were on full display in the tournament, as she had 32 rebounds and 18 blocks in 71 minutes, but fouled out of two games.

3. Chicago Sky: Kamilla Cardoso – C, South Carolina

Cardoso was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player after finishing with 15 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks in another dominant paint performance in the national championship game. Even at the professional level, there won't be many players with the size to match the 6-foot-7 Brazilian, and she has the potential to be a foundational player on the defensive side of the ball. Perhaps most importantly, she may also be a safer pick than Jackson as the Sky start a rebuild.

4. Los Angeles Sparks: Rickea Jackson – F, Tennessee

Even though Tennessee was eliminated in the second round, Jackson showed why she's going to be a lottery pick. She averaged 29.5 points and 9.5 rebounds on 63.9% shooting and displayed some impressive shot-making, particularly from the mid-range. Her fluidity and comfort handling the ball at her size is rare, and she has pro-ready size and athleticism. Pairing Jackson with Brink would be a perfect start for the Sparks' rebuild.

5. Dallas Wings: Jacy Sheldon – G, Ohio State

What do the Wings do at No. 5? That is one of the biggest questions of the first round and will determine how the rest of the night goes. Do they take Aaliyah Edwards and test the limit of how many power forwards one team can have? Or go for fit and select a defensive-minded guard with a solid outside shot like Sheldon? A trade is certainly a possibility as well.

6. Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards – F, UConn

Edwards was terrific in the tournament, including a 17-point, eight-rebound, five-steal effort in UConn's Final Four loss to Iowa. You can quibble with the lack of range on her jumper, but there's really nothing Edwards does poorly. She's versatile, efficient, athletic and works hard. If the Mystics can get her at No. 6, that would be a huge win for them following a chaotic offseason.

7. Minnesota Lynx: Angel Reese – C, LSU

Reese's strengths and weaknesses were on full display in LSU's Elite Eight loss to Iowa. She was relentless on defense and the glass while battling through an ankle injury, but also shot 7-of-21 from the field. Her offensive deficiencies are well known, which is why she likely won't be a lottery pick, but her other qualities are too much to pass up at this point in the draft. That's especially true for a Lynx team that doesn't have any glaring needs.

8. Chicago Sky: Nyadiew Puoch – F, Australia

The Sky have arguably the worst future outlook of any team, in part because they owe the Wings a 2025 first-round pick swap. That means they'll almost certainly lose out on a lottery pick next year, which adds further incentive for them to take a swing with their second first-round pick this year. Puoch is a 19-year-old Australian with intriguing athleticism and versatility, particularly on the defensive end. She would be a long-term project, but the Sky have the time to let her develop.

9. Dallas Wings: Isobel Borlase – G, Australia

Again, there are questions about what the Wings do here with their second selection given their roster and salary cup crunch. Will they actually bring two more first-round picks to camp? If they don't trade No. 5, they certainly could look to move this pick. In the event they keep it, looking at a draft-and-stash option makes the most sense. Borlase is an option in that case. She's a big guard and coming off another productive season in the WNBL

10. Connecticut Sun: Alissa Pili – F, Utah

The Sun were ninth in the league in 3-point attempts per game last season, and it lost three of the five players who attempted at least two per game during the winter. Connecticut desperately needs some shooting help, and one player who could fill that role is Pili. There are real questions about how she'll fare in the pros as an undersized forward, but there's no debate about her shot. She made 40.4% of her attempts from downtown, including 46.7% on open catch-and-shoot looks.

11. New York Liberty: Charisma Osborne – G, UCLA

Osborne's season and collegiate career came to an end in the Sweet 16 with UCLA's loss to LSU. Though Osborne was not at her best in the Bruins' final two games of the tournament, she is still likely a first-round pick thanks to her all-around game and defensive aptitude. The Liberty's most obvious area of weakness last season was perimeter defense, and Osborne can help in that department.

12. Atlanta Dream: Nika Muhl – G, UConn

The Dream have plenty of versatile players who can handle the ball and initiate offense, but offseason acquisition Jordin Canada is the only true point guard on the roster. It never hurts to have a back-up at that position, and the Dream could look to Muhl, who has been running the show for UConn for years. As she showed against Iowa in the Final Four, she's also a dogged defender who willl fit right in with Tanisha Wright's culture.