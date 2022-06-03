The Phoenix Mercury will try to end their six-game losing streak when they host the Connecticut Sun on Friday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. After reaching the WNBA Finals last season, the Mercury (2-7) entered 2022 with hopes of winning the title but have struggled while playing without Brittney Griner (who has been detained in Russia) and Kia Nurse (recovering from an ACL injury).

Connecticut is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Sun vs. Mercury odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the Over/Under for total points scored is 162. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET. The game is one of four on the WNBA schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the league, the Mystics host the Liberty, the Sky take on the Dream in Atlanta and the Wings visit the Storm. The four-game slate provides numerous options for bettors, and combining the games in a parlay can earn much bigger payouts. Before you make any WNBA picks or parlays, you need to see what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai are saying.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

Wetzel and Barzilai have scoured the rosters and broken down the matchups for Friday's games. They have revealed a three-leg parlay that could lead to a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see their WNBA picks for Friday at SportsLine.

Top WNBA picks and parlays for Friday

One pick the experts are strongly backing for Friday is the Liberty-Mystics game (See tickets at StubHub) to go Under 155.5 total points. New York is averaging a WNBA-worst 72.2 points per game. Meanwhile Washington ranks seventh (out of 12) in the league in scoring (80.0).

The Under has hit in nine of 10 Mystics games this season and five of nine Liberty games. "These are two teams that have consistently been hitting Unders all season for different reasons: bad offense in New York's case, great defense and slow pace in Washington's case," they told SportsLine.

How to make WNBA picks today

Barzilai and Wetzel locked in two other best bets for their Friday parlay that would pay nearly 6-1. Both are highly confident plays that you won't want to miss. You can only see their WNBA parlay picks and best bets at SportsLine.

What WNBA picks should you target for a parlay offering a payout of nearly 6-1? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which WNBA picks you should be all over on Friday, all from the experts who know the women's game inside and out, and find out.