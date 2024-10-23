The Washington Mystics have parted ways with general manager Mike Thibault and coach Eric Thibault, the organization announced Wednesday.

"After extensive reflection and conversation, we have decided we are at a point in our competitive and evolutionary cycle to turn the team over to new leadership with a renewed vision to carve our path into the future of WNBA basketball," Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger said in a statement.

Mike Thibault joined the franchise as the GM and coach on Dec. 18, 2012. He made an immediate impact by leading the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and was named WNBA Coach of the Year for the third time in his career -- which was tied for the most ever until Cheryl Reeve won it for a fourth time this season.

During his time as Mystics coach, the team made eight postseason appearances, including two Finals trips. In 2019, Thibault led the Mystics to their first title in franchise history, when they defeated his previous team, the Connecticut Sun, in five games.

On a personal level, Thibault became the first WNBA coach to reach the 300-win mark during the 2018 campaign. When he stepped away from the coaching role after the 2022 season, he did so as the winningest coach in league history with 379 victories.

"Coach Mike elevated the Mystics program to its proud status as a league leader in innovation, the standard bearer in player care, and a model franchise," Winger said. "He built and coached the Championship team, developed high performing players, and pioneered many of the processes teams use today in building rosters and organizations.

"His fingerprints are all over this franchise and will be for years to come. We are grateful for Mike's commitment, passion, and leadership and wish him well."

Eric Thibault, who had spent 10 years as assistant/associate head coach took over the reigns after his father decide to focus on the front office role. Eric amassed a 33-47 record through his two years at the helm, with one playoff appearance in 2023.

After Elena Delle Donne took a sabbatical, Kristi Toliver retired and Natasha Cloud departed in free agency, the Mystics began the 2024 season 0-12, which was the fourth-worst start in league history. They turned it around after that point and were still in the playoff hunt until the final day of the regular season, but missed out by one game.

The Mystics, making their first lottery appearance since 2021, have the fourth-best odds to receive the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The 2025 Draft Lottery, which will determine where they pick, is set for Nov. 17.

"Coach Eric is a skilled coach and equally talented motivator," Winger said. "Our players are fortunate to have played for Eric these past two seasons, as will many other players in this league for decades ahead."

There has been a lot of movement around the league this offseason, as Eric was the fifth coach to be let go.