Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has agreed to a multi-year endorsement contract extension with Reebok, the brand announced on Thursday. The deal includes a signature shoe release in 2026.

"I'm extremely excited to let you guys know that we are officially coming out with a Reebok by Angel signature shoe!" Reese said in a statement. "We've already kicked off the design process, and it means the world to me to have Reebok's full support and confidence with this shoe and overall partnership. A signature shoe has always been a dream of mine, and I want all the young girls out there to remember that anything is possible."

This deal means Reese is now the sixth active WNBA player with a signature shoe deal. She will be joining an elite group made up of Breanna Stewart (Puma), Sabrina Ionescu (Nike), Caitlin Clark (Nike), A'ja Wilson (Nike) and Sydney Colson (Creative Control).

Reese's rookie season ended early because of a wrist injury, but she still managed to make history. During her first year with the Sky, the former LSU star averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. She registered a total of 26 double-doubles, the most ever by a rookie. That figure also included 15 consecutive double-doubles, the longest streak in league history.

Reese achieved big milestones on the court, but she has also been successful off the court when it comes to marketing herself.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal became Reebok's president of basketball in October 2023, and Reese became the first athlete signed by the brand under the new leadership. During the summer, Reese become the first rookie from the 2024 WNBA Draft class to launch a product in partnership with an athletic brand by releasing a collection with Reebok.

That collection included and three pairs of shoes, plus an exclusive pair only available to friends and family. However, none of those were her signature shoe. On Aug. 30, Reese debuted Reebok's first new performance basketball sneaker since the early 2010s, the "Engine A."

"Angel is one of those athletes who is one in a million. There are really none like her," Reebok senior vice president of product Portia Blunt told CBS Sports in August. "She really speaks to the brand in that she is a future icon. She is a future legend. We really are anchored in a lot of heritage and history of icons and legends for the brand when you think about Allen Iverson, and when you think about Shaq."