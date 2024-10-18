Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese has immediately become one of the WNBA's most notable stars, but she recently stated that her salary doesn't help a ton when it comes to her bills.

"I just hope y'all know," Reed said during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday. "The WNBA don't pay my bills at all. I don't even think it pays one of my bills. Literally."

Reese revealed that she has a monthly rental payment that totals $8,000, which breaks down to $96,000 on a yearly basis. The former LSU standout made a salary of $73,439 in her rookie WNBA season as a member of the Sky.

When Reese entered the WNBA, she was fresh off of a $1.8 million name, image, and likeness deal during her senior season at LSU.

"That check that I do get here is a bonus," Reese told ESPN at the start of the 2024 season. "Being able to play for what, four to five months, and get $75,000 on top of the other endorsements that I'm doing, I think it's a plus for me."

It's worth noting that Reese has a handful of endorsement deals in addition to her WNBA salary. She has deals with the likes of Reebok, Beats by Dre, and Hershey's Reese's Pieces candy. In addition, she started a podcast called "Unapologetically Angel" last month.

On top of that, Reese is planning to join a new 3-on-3 women's league called "Unrivaled" in January. Her salary is expected to be $250,000 for an eight-week season.

It's been well-documented that many WNBA players have had to go overseas in order to make extra money during the WNBA offseason. In fact, Reese's teammate, Kamilla Cardoso, is slated to play in the women's Chinese Basketball Association this coming offseason.