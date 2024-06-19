The Indiana Fever (5-10) are hosting the Washington Mystics (2-12) in an Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday. Both teams have picked up some wins recently after a rocky start to the year. On June 14, Washington topped the Chicago Sky 83-81. Meanwhile, Indiana has won three of its last four games. On June 16, the Fever outmatched the Sky 91-83.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Fever are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Mystics vs. Fever odds, while the over/under for total points is 167.5. Caitlin Clark is +500 to score first in the game and her over/under for total points is 17.5. Before making any Fever vs. Mystics picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Mystics and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Mystics vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Mystics spread: Indiana -5.5

Fever vs. Mystics over/under: 167.5 points

Fever vs. Mystics money line: Indiana -235, Washington +186

WASH: Mystics are 5-2-1 ATS in their last eight road games

IND: Fever are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six Wednesday games

Fever vs. Mystics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Fever can cover

Clark has been able to make her presence felt on the floor as both a scorer and playmaker. Clark has a smooth jumper with impressive range but also excels at finding her open teammates. The attention she draws from defenses opens things up for others. Clark leads the team in points (16.1), assists (6.2) and steals (1.3). In her last outing, she finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and shot 7-of-11 from the field.

Forward Aliyah Boston is taking her game to another level recently. She has dominated in the frontcourt for the Fever as a rebounder and creating second-chance opportunities. She logs 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. On June 16 against the Sky, Boston stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and five blocks. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mystics can cover

Guard Ariel Atkins is a reliable three-level scorer for the Mystics. Atkins has the strength to absorb contact in the lane while knocking down shots on the perimeter. The Texas product leads the team in both points (14.6) and steals (1.6) to go along with 3.4 assists per game. In her previous contest, Atkins totaled 29 points, three rebounds and three dimes.

Forward Aaliyah Edwards provides Washington with a two-way threat in the frontcourt. Edwards is an active defender with a soft touch around the rim. The 2024 sixth-overall pick averages 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She's scored in double figures in four of her last six outings. On June 7 against the Fever, Edwards had 10 points and 12 boards. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make WNBA picks for Fever vs. Mystics

Wetzel is leaning Under on the point total and has locked in two Mystics vs. Fever picks -- one against the spread and a must-see Caitlin Clark prop. Go to SportsLine to see what they are.

Who covers in Fever vs. Mystics, and what Caitlin Clark prop should you be all over? Visit SportsLine to see the WNBA best bets for Mystics vs. Fever, all from an expert who is +371.33 units on his women's college basketball picks since 2021.