The Las Vegas Aces (15-7) look to break out of their funk and keep hold of first place in the Western Conference when they visit the New York Liberty (9-13) in a WNBA matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Las Vegas has lost back-to-back contests and five of its last seven to see its lead over the Seattle Storm shrink to a half-game. Four other contests are on Tuesday's WNBA schedule, including a matchup between the Storm (15-8) and the visiting Dallas Wings (10-12) at 3 p.m. ET.

Las Vegas is listed as a seven-point favorite in the latest Aces vs. Liberty odds at Caesars Sportsbook, with the over/under for total points scored set at 174. Seattle also is a seven-point favorite in the latest Storm vs. Wings odds, according to Caesars. There are opportunities to cash in on Tuesday's WNBA schedule, with the payoff even bigger if you combine your top picks into a WNBA parlay. Before you make any WNBA picks or parlays for Tuesday, you need to see what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoop-Stats.com - a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed their women's basketball picks has seen huge returns.

One play that the experts love is the Washington Mystics (-4.5) covering the spread against the Los Angeles Sparks. Washington has been on a bit of a hot streak, winning three of its final four contests prior to the All-Star break and suffering its only loss in that span in overtime. Two of the Mystics' victories during the stretch were blowouts, as they defeated Atlanta by 18 points at home on June 28 and 19 on the road eight days later.

Elena Delle Donne scored a season-high 26 points in the latter triumph, going 10-for-17 from the field to produce the highest total by a member of the Mystics in a game since Ariel Atkins poured in 28 on May 31 at Indiana. The 32-year-old Delle Donne, who has missed nine games this season, is averaging a team-best 16 points while Atkins is recording 15 per contest. Guard Natasha Cloud also is scoring in double digits at 10.8 points and is an elite playmaker as well, as she leads the WNBA with an average of 7.1 assists.

