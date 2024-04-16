A drama-free 2024 WNBA Draft is complete, and now it's time to turn our attention to the regular season, which is fast approaching. Training camps will get underway in less than two weeks on April 28, with opening night to follow a few weeks after that on May 14. Before we know it, all 12 teams will be back in action.

Before that happens, let's take stock of the league with some post-draft power rankings. To little surprise, the Aces and Liberty appear to be the class of the league. But what about everyone else? Here's where things stand with a month to go until real games begin again.

1. Las Vegas Aces -- Last season: Champions

The back-to-back champs are the best team in the league and have thoroughly earned the top spot. They brought back the entire core from last season's title team, made some smart depth signings in free agency and found value in the draft. A'ja Wilson and Co. have to be considered the favorites to win it all again and join the now-defunct Houston Comets (four-peat from 1997-2000) as the only teams in WNBA history to lift three trophies in a row.

2. New York Liberty -- Last season: Runner-up

The first year of the Liberty's superteam experiment was as successful as it could have been without a championship. While they remain an extremely talented bunch and the biggest challengers to the Aces' throne, they are even more top-heavy than they were last season without Marine Johannes and Stef Dolson. Can one of their many draft picks step up immediately? First-round selection Marquesha Davis seems to have the best chance.

3. Seattle Storm -- Last season: Lottery

No team had a better offseason than the Storm, who signed Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike in free agency to jump into the super team discussions. They also added Nika Muhl in the second round of the draft. There are a lot of questions about the Storm's depth, but their top-four is right up there with anyone in the league. After a one-year hiatus in the lottery, the Storm are officially back.

4. Connecticut Sun -- Last season: Semifinals

This was another busy offseason in Uncasville, Conn. as the Sun re-signed Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner to keep their core intact, then made a number of moves to revamp their supporting cast. On draft night, they took a long-term approach with Leila Lacan, and may have found some steals later on. How everything clicks this year remains to be seen, but they'll be a tough out as long as Alyssa Thomas is leading the way.

5. Phoenix Mercury -- Last season: Lottery

After a disastrous season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012, the Mercury got back on track during the winter by adding Kahleah Copper, Natasha Cloud and Rebecca Allen, and later re-signing Brittney Griner. They aren't on the same level as the Aces or Liberty -- or even the Storm -- but they could establish themselves as the best of the rest. At the very least, they should get back to the playoffs.

6. Dallas Wings -- Last season: Semifinals

Satou Sabally's shoulder problem is the Wings' biggest cause for concern as they look to build on 2023, which was their best campaign in well over a decade. If she misses extensive time, or isn't at her First Team best, their whole outlook changes. Otherwise, this was a quiet winter in Dallas. Lou Lopez Senechal and Stephanie Soares, who didn't play as rookies due to injury, will make their debuts this season. So, too, will Jacy Sheldon, the No. 5 pick in the draft.

7. Atlanta Dream -- Last season: First round

Fresh off a playoff appearance for the first time since 2018, Atlanta bolstered its roster by trading for Jordin Canada and signing Tina Charles. (The latter won the award for biggest free agency surprise.) Snagging Nyadiew Puoch with the final pick of the first round was another smart decision. The league is extremely deep, but the Dream should be even better than they were last season.

8. Minnesota Lynx -- Last season: First round

Last season was a roller coaster for the Lynx, and they added a number of veterans this offseason in an effort to have a more stable summer this time around. Courtney Williams should help juice their offense, Alanna Smith bolsters their frontcourt depth and defense and Natisha Hiedeman can really shoot the ball. Alissa Pili was an interesting pick at No. 8, and she could give them another much-needed 3-point threat. They will once again be in the middle of the pack.

9. Indiana Fever -- Last season: Lottery

At long last, the Fever were able to officially add Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick on Monday, and in doing so have forever transformed their franchise. She is one of the best prospects to ever enter the league, and together with Aliyah Boston gives the Fever the most exciting young duo. Add in some smart veteran acquisitions such as Katie Lou Samuelson, and the Fever will challenge for the playoffs -- somewhere they haven't been since 2016.

10. Los Angeles Sparks -- Last season: Lottery

The Sparks' collapse at the end of last season that led to them missing out on the playoffs by one game is already a major sliding doors moment. They easily could have had zero lottery picks this year, but instead ended up with two and added Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson -- the best center and best wing in this class. The Sparks have two foundational pieces as they begin their rebuild.

11. Washington Mystics -- Last season: First round

This was an unfortunate offseason for the Mystics, who lost Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud for nothing and saw Kristi Toliver and Tianna Hawkins retire. Adding Aaliyah Edwards in the draft was a big win, and they have enough veteran talent to remain competitive, but this team is going to take a step back this season. That is probably for the best long-term, however, as the 2025 draft has some high-end talent.

12. Chicago Sky -- Last season: First round

The Sky missed out on multiple free agent targets and were forced to trade franchise hero Kahleah Copper in February. Worst of all, they owe other teams first-round pick swaps in 2025 and 2026, so tanking does them no good. They went all-in on the frontcourt in this year's draft, adding Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. Those two give them an identity, but it's unclear if they can play together and their redundant skill sets makes future roster building a challenge.