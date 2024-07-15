There is no historic ranking of the best single weeks by individual players, but if there were, A'ja Wilson's recent three-game stretch would be up there with the best ever. The Las Vegas Aces star reminded everyone why she's the MVP favorite with a truly stunning stretch that included three more victories.

Here's a look at each individual performance:

Vs. Seattle: 24 points, 20 rebounds, three steals, four blocks

Vs. Atlanta: 33 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, five blocks

Vs. Washington: 28 points, 17 rebounds, two blocks

Her averages: 28.3 points on 53.3/42.9/100 shooting splits, 18.3 rebounds, two steals and 3.7 blocks.

In the process, Wilson recorded the first 20-20 game of her career, became the first player ever with three consecutive games of at least 20 points and 15 rebounds and set a single-season record with 11 games of at least 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The last few days only reinforced the fact that Wilson is having one of the best seasons by any player in WNBA history. She's now averaging 27.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.8 blocks, which is good for first, second, fifth and first in the league, respectively. Her 27.2 points would be the highest scoring average ever, and she would be the first player to average 25/10 for a season.