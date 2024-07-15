There is no historic ranking of the best single weeks by individual players, but if there were, A'ja Wilson's recent three-game stretch would be up there with the best ever. The Las Vegas Aces star reminded everyone why she's the MVP favorite with a truly stunning stretch that included three more victories.
Here's a look at each individual performance:
- Vs. Seattle: 24 points, 20 rebounds, three steals, four blocks
- Vs. Atlanta: 33 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, five blocks
- Vs. Washington: 28 points, 17 rebounds, two blocks
Her averages: 28.3 points on 53.3/42.9/100 shooting splits, 18.3 rebounds, two steals and 3.7 blocks.
In the process, Wilson recorded the first 20-20 game of her career, became the first player ever with three consecutive games of at least 20 points and 15 rebounds and set a single-season record with 11 games of at least 25 points and 10 rebounds.
The last few days only reinforced the fact that Wilson is having one of the best seasons by any player in WNBA history. She's now averaging 27.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.8 blocks, which is good for first, second, fifth and first in the league, respectively. Her 27.2 points would be the highest scoring average ever, and she would be the first player to average 25/10 for a season.
|1
|Three games, three wins for the Liberty, who created some separation at the top of the standings this week. They're now 1.5 games clear of the Sun, thanks largely to their dramatic victory in Uncasville. Sabrina Ionescu was the story this week, as she averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and five blocks and came up with the game-saving block against the Sun.
|2
|A'ja Wilson just keeps on rolling. She had at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in all three games this week, the longest such streak in WNBA history, recorded her first career 20-20 game in a win over the Storm and now has 11 games of at least 25 points and 10 rebounds -- the most ever in one season. Thanks to Wilson's leadership, the Aces won three more games and are now 10-1 in their last 11 games, improving them to third place.
|3
|This week -- a narrow loss to the Liberty and a big win over the Mercury -- just about summed up the Sun's season. They have an incredible defense and are much better than about half the league, but their lack of reliable offense is a real problem against other elite teams. For the season they are 2-4 against top-five opponents and 16-1 against everyone else. Notably, seven of their remaining 17 games are against those fellow top-five squads.
|4
|In their two losses to end the week, the Lynx scored a combined 21 fourth-quarter points, highlighting Napheesa Collier's continued absence. The Olympian has been one of the best players in the league this season, but she remains sidelined indefinitely with plantar fasciitis. Including the game she left early, the Lynx are 2-3 without Collier this season and 14-5 with her.
|5
|The Storm began the week with a tough loss to the Aces, but responded well with comfortable wins over the Lynx and Dream to conclude their historic nine-game homestand with a 7-2 record. One bit of concern for the Storm is that Skylar Diggins-Smith left the win over the Dream with an ankle injury, but the upcoming Olympic break should give her plenty of time to recover.
|6
|Even with their home loss to the lowly Mystics, this was another positive week for the Fever, who continue to gain continuity and confidence and have won three of four. Caitlin Clark, whose streak of five consecutive games with double-digit assists came to an end Sunday, now leads the league in assists at 7.8 per game, which would also be the highest average for a rookie in WNBA history.
|7
|Bit of a strange week for the Mercury, who extended their winning streak to three game Wednesday, nearly completed a 30-point comeback while extremely shorthanded Friday, then got destroyed Sunday despite having their entire starting lineup back. Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner returning ends any doubt about whether they'll suit up for Team USA in the Olympics later this month.
|8
|Angel Reese's historic 15-game double-double streak came to an end in a loss to the Liberty, which was probably for the best. She already has the record and it seemed like the streak was becoming a distraction, especially given some of the shenanigans at the end of games. In non-Reese news, the Sky's lack of interest in shooting 3-pointers is starting to become an issue; their 13.5 attempts per game would be the fewest by any team since the 2021 Las Vegas Aces.
|9
|Azura Stevens missed the first 20 games of the season due to an arm injury before returning earlier this month. Her 16-point, eight-rebound, four-assist, four-steal, three-block effort in their win over the Wings showed exactly why the Sparks are glad to have her back in the lineup. She'll give them some much-needed frontcourt depth with Cameron Brink out for the season.
|10
|This has been a trying season in D.C., but one steady presence has been Ariel Atkins, who is leading the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game. This week, she had two of her biggest games yet, a 26-point effort in a win over the Fever and a season-high 36-point outing in a loss to the Aces. Atkins now has four games of at least 25 points this season; no one else on the Mystics has one.
|11
|Two more losses this week for the Wings, who are now all alone in last place and have won just twice since late May. Arike Ogunbowale has had a terrific season, but she's struggled mightily as of late -- 12.7 points on 23.8% shooting during their current three-game losing streak -- and the depleted Wings just have no chance when she's in a slump like this.
|12
|The Dream's miserable run continued with three more defeats this week, running their losing streak to six games -- their longest since 2021. During this skid they are managing just 89.5 points per 100 possessions and have a 22.2% turnover rate. Even in a best case scenario, their offense would be a concern, and without Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada it's a disaster.