The 2024 WNBA Draft is fast approaching with the big night set for April 15 in New York City. Iowa star Caitlin Clark is locked in as the No. 1 overall pick to the Indiana Fever, while Stanford's Cameron Brink, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson are expected to round out the lottery.

Beyond that, however, not much is certain, especially after a number of players decided to return to school. There are also a number of intriguing international prospects, but it's unclear how each team will regard them given their youth and the potential for conflicts with the WNBA season.

What we do know ahead of time is each team's picks and their biggest needs. Here's a closer look at where all 12 teams are at heading into draft night as well as some possible fits.

Atlanta Dream

Picks: Nos. 12, 20, 32

Nos. 12, 20, 32 Needs: 3-point shooting, point guard and frontcourt depth

The Dream took another step forward last season, as they finished in fifth place and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Though they were swept by the Wings in the first round, it was yet another reminder that Tanisha Wright has this team on the right path. The offseason additions of Jordin Canada, Aerial Powers and Tina Charles will give them a much needed boost of experience and offensive production.

Given where they're drafting and their roster situation, the Dream are going to be looking for depth, primarily at point guard and in the frontcourt. In terms of specific skill sets, the biggest need is 3-point shooting. They were last in attempts per game (19.2) and eighth in percentage (33.6) last season.

Possible fits: Nika Muhl, Leila Lacan, Alissa Pili, Taiyanna Jackson

Chicago Sky

Picks: Nos. 3, 8, 13

Nos. 3, 8, 13 Needs: Everything

The Sky already had arguably the worst future outlook in the league due to short-term thinking last offseason, and this winter's activity only reinforced that status. They traded Kahleah Copper to the Mercury for the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, only to see Paige Bueckers return to school. As a result they are even more likely to be a lottery team this season, but owe the Wings a first-round pick swap for the 2025 draft.

With Marina Mabrey the only player owed any guaranteed money beyond this season, the Sky are essentially a blank slate. They should approach this draft without any consideration of their current roster. For everything that's gone wrong to this point, they do still have three picks in the top 13, and have a real chance to get back on the right track on draft night.

Possible fits: Kamilla Cardoso, Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards, Angel Reese, Nyadiew Puoch

Connecticut Sun

Picks: Nos. 10, 19, 22, 34

Nos. 10, 19, 22, 34 Needs: 3-point shooting, wing and frontcourt depth

Few expected the Sun to be as good as they were last season, but they won a franchise-record 27 games and made it back to the semifinals for the fifth year in a row. Such is the singular power of Alyssa Thomas, who has established herself as one of the league's best players. With DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones back, the Sun will expect to make another deep playoff run, though it remains to be seen how their reshuffled supporting case will gel.

The Sun's most glaring need is 3-point shooting after they finished ninth in the league in attempts per game last season (20.0) and lost three of their best outside shooters. It will be tough for any rookie to break into the Sun's rotation next season given their depth and experience, but being able to space the floor around Thomas and Jones and knock down shots is the clearest path to doing so.

Possible fits: Alissa Pili, Hannah Jump, Leilani Correa, Abbey Hsu

Dallas Wings

Picks: Nos. 5, 9, 33

Nos. 5, 9, 33 Needs: 3-point shooting, perimeter defense, backcourt and wing depth

The Wings finally put some things together last season under new head coach Latricia Trammell and finished in fourth place. They also reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 2008 and won a playoff series for the first time since 2009 -- both when they still played in Detroit. While they were swept by the eventual champion Aces in the semifinals, it was an extremely positive season overall, and they'll look to build on it this summer.

For the fourth time in the last five years, the Wings have multiple first-round picks thanks to their extensive dealings in the trade market. One of those selections will likely be moved or used on a draft-and-stash player given their roster and salary cap situation. Like many teams, they could really use some 3-point shooting after finishing last in the league at 31.7% last season.

Possible fits: Jacy Sheldon, Isobel Borlase, Leila Lacan

Indiana Fever

Picks: Nos. 1, 15, 27

Nos. 1, 15, 27 Needs: Caitlin Clark, 3-point shooting, defense

Despite finishing in 10th place, last season was the most positive one the Fever have had in nearly a decade as their 13 wins were more than they had in 2021 and 2022 combined. The turnaround was thanks in large part to Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, whom they selected after winning the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in franchise history. This season should be even better after they won the draft lottery for the second year in a row.

They'll use the first pick to select Caitlin Clark, who is a generational offensive talent and will be a perfect fit with Boston. While draft night will be primarily about Clark, they can use their remaining picks to look for players who can fit around her and Boston. Shooting will be a priority to space the floor around Clark and Boston, as will defense after they finished 11th in the league in defensive rating last season.

Possible fits: Caitlin Clark, Hannah Jump, McKenzie Forbes, Kate Martin

Las Vegas Aces

Picks: Nos. 16, 18, 24, 36

Nos. 16, 18, 24, 36 Needs: Wing and frontcourt depth

The Aces were unstoppable last season, as they went 34-6 during the regular season and lost just once in the playoffs en route to a second consecutive title. And that was despite losing Candace Parker midseason and Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes during the Finals. They have the best starting lineup in the league and added some veterans in the winter to shore up their depth. No team has won three titles in a row since the Houston Comets from 1997-2000, but the Aces will have a real chance.

This team doesn't have any significant weaknesses, and with no picks until the middle of the second round, it will be an uphill battle for any of their four selections to make the final roster. They'll have a chance to add some depth, but this won't be a significant draft night for the Aces.

Possible fits: McKenzie Forbes, Jakia Brown-Turner, Marquesha Davis, Jessika Carter

Los Angeles Sparks

Picks: Nos. 2, 4, 28

Nos. 2, 4, 28 Needs: Franchise players

The Sparks narrowly missed out on the playoffs for the third season in a row -- the longest drought in franchise history -- but that was for the best as they got the No. 2 overall pick in the lottery. Later in the winter, they lost Nneka Ogwumike in free agency, traded Jordin Canada and then in a separate deal acquired the No. 4 overall pick. After a transformational offseason, the Sparks have officially embarked on a rebuild.

With two picks in the lottery, the Sparks have the opportunity to find new franchise players to lead them into the future. Stanford center Cameron Brink seems to be the likely choice at No. 2, and then they'll have their choice of Kamilla Cardoso and Rickea Jackson at No. 4. From a fit perspective, getting Brink and Jackson would be ideal, but any combination of the three will give the Sparks plenty of hope for the future.

Possible fits: Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, Rickea Jackson

Minnesota Lynx

Picks: Nos. 7, 31

Nos. 7, 31 Needs: Point guard and frontcourt depth, 3-point shooting

Last season was a roller coaster for the Lynx, who became the second team ever to make the playoffs after starting 0-6, and then pushed the Sun to three games in the first round. Overall, it was a positive summer in Minneapolis, as Napheesa Collier returned to her All-WNBA best and rookies Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz impressed. The Lynx are still a ways behind the top teams, but they have a strong young core to build around.

Positionally, the Lynx are in pretty good shape. They could use depth at a few spots, particularly point guard after how last season went, but will have the freedom to take the best player available at No. 7. Some outside shooting would be helpful after they finished 11th in the league at 32.5%, but you can only address so many needs with one pick inside the top 30.

Possible fits: Angel Reese, Nyadiew Puoch, Leila Lacan

New York Liberty

Picks: Nos. 11, 17, 23, 35

Nos. 11, 17, 23, 35 Needs: Perimeter defense, all-around depth

The Liberty built a superteam last winter, and it resulted in an extremely successful season that saw them lift the Commissioner's Cup, win a franchise-record 32 games and reach the Finals for the first time since 2002. They ultimately fell short against the Aces, which would be nothing to be embarrassed about except for the manner in which the season-ending Game 4 loss happened. With their entire starting five back, the Liberty will hope to make another run at the title.

While the Liberty have an incredible top-six, there are serious questions about their depth beyond that without Marine Johannes (national team commitments) and Stefanie Dolson (free agency) this time around. There will be a lot of pressure to find someone who can help them this season at No. 11, and perhaps even at No. 17 -- though that is less likely. Perimeter defense is the glaring need after they were routinely burned by opposing backcourts last summer.

Possible fits: Charisma Osborne, Nika Muhl, Isobel Borlase, Jaylyn Sherrod

Phoenix Mercury

Picks: Nos. 25 and 29

Nos. 25 and 29 Needs: All-around depth

Last season was a disaster for the Mercury, as they finished with the worst record in the league and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Fast forward a few months and there's plenty of excitement in The Valley again after a dynamite offseason in which they acquired Kahleah Copper, Natasha Cloud and Rebecca Allen. How far this team can go in a top-heavy league remains to be seen, but there will be no playoff drought.

The Mercury's lack of depth is somewhat concerning, and they can use help at every position. It is unlikely they are going to find any on draft night, however, as they gave up their lottery pick to get Copper and now only have two third-round selections available.

Possible fits: Kiki Jefferson, Sara Scalia, Quay Miller

Seattle Storm

Picks: Nos. 14, 26

Nos. 14, 26 Needs: Backcourt and wing depth

As expected, the Storm took a major step back last season following the departures of Sue Bird (retirement) and Breanna Stewart (free agency). They finished with the second-worst record in the league and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Their offseason maneuverings ensured that will not happen again. They had perhaps the best winter of any team by signing Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike in free agency.

The Storm had to attach the No. 4 overall pick to Gabby Williams' contract to clear the cap space for their big signings, so this won't be a super busy draft for them. They could find a helpful player at No. 14, though, and the most likely target would be a back-up guard who can learn from Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd.

Possible fits: Charisma Osborne, Celeste Taylor, Carla Leite, Jaz Shelley

Washington Mystics

Picks: Nos. 6, 21, 30

Nos. 6, 21, 30 Needs: Impact player

No team had a more disappointing offseason than the Mystics, who lost Natasha Cloud in free agency and cored Elena Delle Donne only for her to step away from the game indefinitely. While they retain exclusive negotiating rights with the two-time MVP, they can neither play her nor sign-and-trade her as long as she remains inactive. Even worse, the teams around the Mystics have all gotten better while they've been stuck in this strange predicament.

Without a clear path forward, the Mystics are desperate for an impact player at No. 6 who can help give the franchise a lift after this dismal winter. In that case, they should take the best player available. There's no need to worry too much about roster fit when the team is going to look much different in a few seasons.

Possible fits: Jacy Sheldon, Aliyah Edwards, Angel Reese