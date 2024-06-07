The Indiana Fever (2-9) go on the road to play the Washington Mystics (0-9) on Friday evening. Both teams have struggled out of the gate and look to get some momentum in this contest. The Fever have dropped four of their past five games. On June 2, the New York Liberty blew out Indiana 104-68. Meanwhile, Washington has lost nine straight games. The Connecticut Sun beat the Mystics 76-59 on Tuesday.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The Fever are 2.5-point road favorites in the latest Fever vs. Mystics odds, while the over/under for total points is 162.5. Caitlin Clark is +550 to score first in the game and her over/under for total points is 18.5. Before making any Mystics vs. Fever picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Mystics and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Mystics vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Mystics spread: Indiana -2.5

Fever vs. Mystics over/under: 162.5 points

Fever vs. Mystics money line: Indiana -145, Washington +122

WASH: Under is 6-1 in Mystics last seven home games

IND: Fever are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games vs. a team with a losing straight-up record

Why the Fever can cover

Clark is still looking to find her groove in the league but she's a dynamic offensive force. She has exceptional shooting range with the court vision to get her teammates involved. The Iowa product leads the team in points (15.6), assists (6.4) and steals (1.3). On May 30 versus the Storm, she had 20 points and nine assists.

Guard Kelsey Mitchell has been able to score from all three levels on the floor. Mitchell has a smooth-looking jumper and does a great job spacing the floor for the offense. The Ohio State product logs 15.1 points and 1.9 assists per game. She's totaled 15-plus points in eight of the last nine games. In the loss to New York, Mitchell had 21 points.

Why the Mystics can cover

Guard Ariel Atkins is a high-energy playmaker in the backcourt. She gets out in transition, knocks down perimeter shots and plays solid defense. The 27-year-old averages 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game. On May 29 against the Atlanta Dream, Atkins racked up 21 points, eight rebounds, three dimes and two steals.

Guard Julie Vanloo provides Washington with a veteran playmaker in the backcourt. Vanloo has good court vision and is able to hit shots on the outside. The 31-year-old puts up 8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. She's scored in double figures in four games this season. In a May 25 contest against the Seattle Storm, Vanloo finished with 12 points and three assists.

