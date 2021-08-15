Wearing the trunks of his legendary grandfather, Nico Ali Walsh did not disappoint in his professional debut. Ali Walsh, grandson of all-time boxing great Muhammad Ali, stopped Jordan Weeks in less than two minutes in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It didn't take long for Ali Walsh to exploit the holes in Weeks' defense. Ali Walsh used a simple attack of jabs and straight right hands to lead him to victory, throwing the two strikes in a one-two combination to drop Weeks to the canvas early in the opening round of their scheduled four-round contest.

With Weeks rattled, Ali Walsh followed up with a big flurry of shots, several landing cleanly before the referee was forced to jump in and call a halt to the fight at the 1:49 mark of Round 1, thrilling the Tulsa crowd, which included Ali Walsh's godfather, legendary hip hop artist Flavor Flav.

"This lived up completely to my expectations," Ali Walsh said after scoring the victory. "This is something I only dreamed of. It's been an emotional journey this whole ride, these last couple months. … Obviously, my grandfather, I've been thinking about him so much. I miss him and it's just an emotional journey."

