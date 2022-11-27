Who's Playing

Dallas @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Dallas 9-9; Milwaukee 13-5

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee should still be riding high after a win, while the Mavericks will be looking to right the ship.

Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 105-100 to the Toronto Raptors. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who had 24 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. Milwaukee enjoyed a cozy 117-102 victory over Cleveland. It was another big night for the Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 38 points and six assists in addition to nine boards. Antetokounmpo's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 36 points.

The Mavericks are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Dallas is now 9-9 while Milwaukee sits at 13-5. The Bucks are 8-4 after wins this season, and Dallas is 5-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.38

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Milwaukee.