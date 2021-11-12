Who's Playing

Indiana @ Utah

Current Records: Indiana 4-8; Utah 8-3

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Utah Jazz since Nov. 27 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Pacers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Utah at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Vivint Arena. Utah should still be feeling good after a victory, while Indiana will be looking to right the ship.

It was all tied up 44-44 at halftime, but Indiana was not quite the Denver Nuggets' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. It was a hard-fought contest, but Indiana had to settle for a 101-98 defeat against the Nuggets. Despite their loss, Indiana got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 25 points and five assists, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Jazz proved too difficult a challenge. Utah had enough points to win and then some against the Hawks, taking their game 110-98. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 27 points and five dimes.

Indiana have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Indiana is now 4-8 while the Jazz sit at 8-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Indiana is fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Indiana, Utah comes into the game boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21. So the cards are definitely stacked in Utah's favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last 12 games against Indiana.

Apr 16, 2021 - Utah 119 vs. Indiana 111

Feb 07, 2021 - Utah 103 vs. Indiana 95

Jan 20, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. Indiana 88

Nov 27, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 102

Nov 26, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 88

Nov 19, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Utah 94

Mar 07, 2018 - Utah 104 vs. Indiana 84

Jan 15, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Utah 94

Mar 20, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Utah 100

Jan 21, 2017 - Utah 109 vs. Indiana 100

Dec 05, 2015 - Utah 122 vs. Indiana 119

Oct 31, 2015 - Utah 97 vs. Indiana 76

Injury Report for Utah

Rudy Gay: Out (Heel)

Injury Report for Indiana