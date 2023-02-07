Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 25-28; Los Angeles 25-29

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Allowing an average of 118.37 points per game, Los Angeles has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

The Lakers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 131-126 to the New Orleans Pelicans. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City has to be aching after a bruising 141-114 defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Oklahoma City was down 104-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by small forward Aaron Wiggins, who had 19 points.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Lakers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $123.76

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.