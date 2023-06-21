Lionel Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21, and the club is already preparing for the chaos he will attract. Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas told the Miami Herald there will be "enhanced" security as Messi is set to join the team.

Messi rocked the soccer world when he signed with Inter Miami just a couple of weeks ago, and the international soccer star is sure to draw a massive crowd for every game he plays on American soil. Mas has already said the team will be bussed in and out of the tunnel for every game to make sure the Inter Miami players get to and from matches safely.

"Security will obviously be enhanced," Mas told the Miami Herald."Players will be bussed in, going through a tunnel. All of those security protocols are already prepared both for here and away. And it's not only for our games. It's going to be an everyday occurrence and something we witnessed and I thought handled very well when (Messi) was here with Argentina before the World Cup.

"As you may recall, Argentina trained in Miami before they flew over to Doha. Where we had an opportunity to see some of the Messi mania at our doors on an everyday basis during practice. So, we're very prepared. We've been getting ready for this."

Messi is one of the biggest sports stars on the planet, and he only got more popular after leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title. Back in March, Messi returned to Argentina for the first time since celebrating his World Cup victory, and the restaurant he went to was immediately mobbed by thousands of fans.

Inter Miami is currently last in the Eastern Conference with just 15 points, but perhaps Messi can turn things around on and off the pitch.