NCWILM
HOFSTRA

No Text

Talley scores 37, UNCW beats Hofstra in CAA tourney

  • Mar 04, 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Jordon Talley hit five 3-pointers and tied the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament record with a career-high 37 points to help UNC Wilmington beat Hofstra 93-88 on Sunday night.

The sixth-seeded Seahawks (11-20) will play No. 2 seed Northeastern in the semifinals Monday. UNCW lost both regular-season matchups with the Huskies.

No. 3 seed Hofstra (19-12) led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but Talley had seven points and Ty Taylor scored five during a 16-3 run that gave UNCW a 66-61 lead with 11 minutes left. Justin Wright-Foreman made back-to-back 3s - the second of which he converted into a 4-point play - to spark a 12-4 spurt that put the Pride up 79-77 with 3:41 to play, but Talley converted a 3-point play, Taylor hit a 3-pointer and Talley added a layup to make it 85-82. Desure Buie's 3-pointer pulled Hofstra within one with 30 seconds to go, but Talley and Jaylen Fornes each hit two free throws to seal it.

Wright-Foreman had 29 points, including seven 3s, and Buie scored 20 for Hofstra.

Devontae Cacok, who was limited by foul trouble to just 20 minutes, had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Seahawks.

Key Players
D. Cacok
J. Wright-Foreman
37.2 Min. Per Game 37.2
24.2 Pts. Per Game 24.2
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
58.5 Field Goal % 42.5
Three Point % 33.8
61.4 Free Throw % 80.6
  Defensive rebound by Jordon Talley 5.0
  Justin Wright-Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Jaylen Fornes made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Jaylen Fornes made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Eli Pemberton 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Fornes 10.0
  Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Jordon Talley made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Jordon Talley made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Desure Buie 22.0
+ 3 Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Wright-Foreman 30.0
Team Stats
Points 93 88
Field Goals 31-63 (49.2%) 30-67 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 14-35 (40.0%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 14-24 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 36
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 28 22
Team 5 4
Assists 15 12
Steals 3 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 20 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
4
J. Talley G
37 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
3
J. Wright-Foreman G
29 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo UNC-Wilmington 11-20 405393
home team logo Hofstra 19-12 484088
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo UNC-Wilmington 11-20 79.9 PPG 43.5 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Hofstra 19-12 79.2 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
4
J. Talley G 16.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.8 APG 42.5 FG%
3
J. Wright-Foreman G 24.2 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.1 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Talley G 37 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
3
J. Wright-Foreman G 29 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
49.2 FG% 44.8
40.0 3PT FG% 40.0
80.8 FT% 58.3
UNC-Wilmington
Starters
J. Talley
D. Cacok
J. Fornes
T. Taylor
M. Bryan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Talley 37 37 5 7 0 1 2 1 12/23 5/10 8/9 0 5
D. Cacok 30 17 9 0 2 0 1 4 5/8 0/0 7/10 5 4
J. Fornes 32 13 3 2 0 0 1 3 4/10 1/6 4/5 1 2
T. Taylor 35 10 7 3 0 1 1 4 4/9 2/5 0/0 0 7
M. Bryan 30 8 7 2 0 0 1 4 3/7 0/0 2/2 2 5
Bench
J. Estime'
J. Gary
J. Brown
T. Kalina
J. Richmond
N. Powell
M. Elmore
D. Etoroma
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Estime' 25 6 5 1 1 0 0 3 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 4
J. Gary 12 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Brown 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Kalina 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Richmond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Elmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Etoroma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 209 93 37 15 3 2 7 20 31/63 10/25 21/26 9 28
Hofstra
Starters
J. Wright-Foreman
D. Buie
R. Gustys
E. Pemberton
S. Trueheart
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Wright-Foreman 33 29 5 6 1 0 0 3 10/23 7/16 2/4 0 5
D. Buie 36 20 0 2 0 0 3 3 7/11 4/6 2/3 0 0
R. Gustys 31 12 10 0 0 1 3 5 5/5 0/0 2/5 3 7
E. Pemberton 38 4 6 1 0 0 0 3 1/9 0/5 2/4 2 4
S. Trueheart 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
Bench
J. Ray
H. Sabety
K. Wormley
M. Radovic
J. Angus III
C. Klementowicz
K. Schutte
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ray 33 16 2 2 1 1 0 1 4/11 3/7 5/6 1 1
H. Sabety 8 5 4 1 1 1 0 2 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 2
K. Wormley 12 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
M. Radovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Angus III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Klementowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Schutte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 32 12 3 3 7 22 30/67 14/35 14/24 10 22
NCAA BB Scores