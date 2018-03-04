Talley scores 37, UNCW beats Hofstra in CAA tourney
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Jordon Talley hit five 3-pointers and tied the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament record with a career-high 37 points to help UNC Wilmington beat Hofstra 93-88 on Sunday night.
The sixth-seeded Seahawks (11-20) will play No. 2 seed Northeastern in the semifinals Monday. UNCW lost both regular-season matchups with the Huskies.
No. 3 seed Hofstra (19-12) led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but Talley had seven points and Ty Taylor scored five during a 16-3 run that gave UNCW a 66-61 lead with 11 minutes left. Justin Wright-Foreman made back-to-back 3s - the second of which he converted into a 4-point play - to spark a 12-4 spurt that put the Pride up 79-77 with 3:41 to play, but Talley converted a 3-point play, Taylor hit a 3-pointer and Talley added a layup to make it 85-82. Desure Buie's 3-pointer pulled Hofstra within one with 30 seconds to go, but Talley and Jaylen Fornes each hit two free throws to seal it.
Wright-Foreman had 29 points, including seven 3s, and Buie scored 20 for Hofstra.
Devontae Cacok, who was limited by foul trouble to just 20 minutes, had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Seahawks.
|37.2
|Min. Per Game
|37.2
|24.2
|Pts. Per Game
|24.2
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|58.5
|Field Goal %
|42.5
|Three Point %
|33.8
|61.4
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|Defensive rebound by Jordon Talley
|5.0
|Justin Wright-Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Fornes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Fornes made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Eli Pemberton
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Fornes
|10.0
|Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Jordon Talley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Jordon Talley made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Desure Buie
|22.0
|+ 3
|Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Wright-Foreman
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|93
|88
|Field Goals
|31-63 (49.2%)
|30-67 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-25 (40.0%)
|14-35 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-26 (80.8%)
|14-24 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|36
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|28
|22
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|20
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|UNC-Wilmington 11-20
|79.9 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Hofstra 19-12
|79.2 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|J. Talley G
|16.6 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|5.8 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
3
|J. Wright-Foreman G
|24.2 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.1 APG
|45.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Talley G
|37 PTS
|5 REB
|7 AST
|J. Wright-Foreman G
|29 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|80.8
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Estime'
|25
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Gary
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Brown
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Kalina
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Richmond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Elmore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Etoroma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|209
|93
|37
|15
|3
|2
|7
|20
|31/63
|10/25
|21/26
|9
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright-Foreman
|33
|29
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|10/23
|7/16
|2/4
|0
|5
|D. Buie
|36
|20
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7/11
|4/6
|2/3
|0
|0
|R. Gustys
|31
|12
|10
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|5/5
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|7
|E. Pemberton
|38
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/9
|0/5
|2/4
|2
|4
|S. Trueheart
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ray
|33
|16
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4/11
|3/7
|5/6
|1
|1
|H. Sabety
|8
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|K. Wormley
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Radovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Angus III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Klementowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Schutte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|88
|32
|12
|3
|3
|7
|22
|30/67
|14/35
|14/24
|10
|22
