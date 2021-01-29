Ellington went for 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Thursday's win over the Lakers.

Ellington has started nine games in a row for the Pistons, and he could easily be considered as the team's second-best offensive threat behind Jerami Grant. Ellington has scored at least 15 points in seven straight games, and he has reached the 20-point mark in three of those contests. As if that wasn't enough, he remains scorching hot from deep and has made 37 of his 62 three-point attempts during that stretch, good for an excellent -- yet unsustainable -- 59.6 percent from behind the arc.