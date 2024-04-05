We've reached the final week of the regular season. For those still fighting for a fantasy championship, making moves on the waiver wire is key with all of the players currently dealing with injuries. Let's highlight some of the best players to add in various formats who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Shallow League Adds

Tre Mann, Hornets (50% rostered)

Mann just qualifies here since he is still available in half of leagues. The Hornets are set to play four games in the final week, which works in his favor. He has started all 22 games that he has appeared in since being traded to the Hornets, averaging 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers. With how many categories he can help in, it's surprising to see him still available in so many leagues.

Miles McBride, Knicks (47% rostered)

McBride has started nine straight games with OG Anunoby (elbow) out. Not only is he starting, but he has logged an average of 45 minutes per game in that role. He has made the most of his opportunity, averaging 18.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.9 three-pointers per game. Even if Anunoby is able to return at some point during the final week, he likely would log limited minutes. Since the Knicks will play four times, McBride is still worth adding.

Andre Drummond, Bulls (46% rostered)

Drummond doesn't need a lot of playing time to do damage. He only logged 20 minutes against the Hawks on Monday, but he still produced 13 points and 18 rebounds. Despite logging an average of 18 minutes over the last 10 games, he has averaged 10.2 points and 10.2 rebounds. The Bulls play four games in the final week, so seek out Drummond if you need a center.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors (44% rostered)

Even with the Warriors' health situation improving, Jackson-Davis has averaged 25 minutes over his last 15 games. While his overall numbers during that span don't jump off the charts, he did average 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. Also, he shot 74.0 percent from the field. The Warriors have four games upcoming and Jackson-Davis likely isn't a rest candidate, making him an appealing option on the waiver wire.

Norman Powell, Clippers (35% rostered)

Fantasy managers in need of rebounds, assists and/or defensive stats should not be looking to add Powell. However, for those who need a boost in offense, look no further. Over his last 20 games, he has averaged 16.1 points and 2.5 three-pointers. He has done it efficiently, too, shooting 49.6 percent from the field.

Cam Whitmore, Rockets (27% rostered)

Whitmore is instant offense off the bench for the Rockets. He recently missed nine games with a knee injury, but he has returned to play in three straight. Over his last 22 games, overall, he has averaged 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers. With Tari Eason (lower leg) and Alperen Sengun (ankle) still out, Whitmore should play enough to be worth adding with four games upcoming.

Deep League Adds

Payton Pritchard, Celtics (30% rostered)

The Celtics have nothing left to play for after locking up the best record in the NBA. They are hoping to make a deep playoff run, so expect to see plenty of rest for their starters in the final week. Enter Pritchard, who has averaged 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.6 three-pointers over the 10 games in which he has logged at least 30 minutes this season.

Jabari Walker, Trail Blazers (25% rostered)

We've likely seen the last of Jerami Grant (hamstring) this season. He hasn't played in nearly a month, so it makes little sense for the floundering Trail Blazers to push him to return in the final week. We may have also seen the last of Anfernee Simons (knee), who has sat out six straight games. With the Trail Blazers being so shorthanded, Walker has provided 10.1 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games. They are another team that will close out the season with a four-game week.

Sam Hauser, Celtics (18% rostered)

Hauser is in the same boat as Pritchard. Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford likely won't have a hefty workload over the final week, which should lead to extended run for Hauser. He is a deadly three-point shooter, averaging 2.5 three-pointers in just 21 minutes per game this season. He is on pace to shoot at least 41.8 percent from behind the arc for the third straight season.

Trey Lyles, Kings (3% rostered)

The Kings received some rough news last weekend when Malik Monk (knee) was ruled out for at least four weeks. They are already down Kevin Huerter (shoulder), who will not return this season. That should lead to added scoring opportunities for Lyles, who is never one to shy away from added shot attempts. In the three games that he has appeared in since Monk went down, Lyles has averaged 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers. The Kings will play four times next week, making Lyles a viable target in deeper formats.

Javon Freeman-Liberty, Raptors (1% rostered)

For those who play in very deep formats, Freeman-Liberty could be a valuable addition. Over the last eight games, he has averaged 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals. He has also shot 45.5 percent from the field and 88.2 percent from the free-throw line. He has been getting extended run, logging 25 minutes per game during that span. The Raptors owe their 2024 first-round pick to the Spurs, but only if it falls outside the top six. As they look to sit key players to improve their chances of having their pick land inside the top six so they can keep it, expect Freeman-Liberty to get plenty of minutes during their four-game week.