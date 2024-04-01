After a topsy-turvy schedule during Week 22, a total of 26 teams play four times during Week 23, while four teams will suit up three times. Knowing whom to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, TOR, WAS

Three Games: CHI, DEN, SAS, UTA

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 24th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Max Strus, CLE (64% ROS, 23% START)

Opponents: OKC, MIL, BOS

Since returning from injury, Strus has managed to produce two serviceable performances. Sliding straight back into the starting lineup, he has averaged 17 points to go with 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.5 3-pointers. His minutes should continue to climb, and honestly, the break may have done him some good in terms of needing a chance to reset. After a red-hot start to the season, he had been floundering prior to the injury. If he can recapture his early-season form, he could be a sneaky difference-maker down the stretch.

Consider starting: Miles McBride, NYK (39% ROS, 21% START)

Opponents: PHI, DAL, DAL, UTA

While it doesn't make sense to a lot of managers, McBride has been playing a ton of minutes over the past two weeks. He has been a top-20 player in that time, averaging 19.2 points, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and four 3-pointers in 44.6 minutes per night. If there is one thing we know about coach Tom Thibodeau, it's that once he finds someone he likes, he tends to pump as many minutes into them as possible. Assuming nothing changes in the next seven days, he makes sense as a starting-caliber player, especially if you require typical guard numbers.

Consider sitting: Keyonte George, UTA (79% ROS, 43% START)

Opponents: @ATL, @ATL, @NOP

Despite playing significant minutes, George appears to have hit the 'rookie wall', sitting well outside the top 300 over the past two weeks. During that time, he is shooting a woeful 32.2 percent from the floor, averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 assists per game. While he could very well turn things around at some point, with so many teams playing four games this week, leaving George on your bench makes sense.

Forwards

Consider starting: Rui Hachimura, LAL (47% ROS, 26% START)

Opponents: LAL, @NOP, @ATL

With the Lakers needing to keep winning at all costs, it appears as though Hachimura is going to be a key piece of whatever may come. He has been the 65th-ranked player over the past two weeks, logging 31 minutes per game. He has been able to compile averages of 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and two 3-pointers, but more importantly, he has connected on 57.6 percent of his shot attempts. Although his overall value is reliant on only a couple of categories, he is delivering where he needs to. Add to that the fact that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis could be given a night off at any time, and we have a nice situation for Hachimura.

Consider sitting: Aaron Gordon, DEN (93% ROS, 60% START)

Opponents: PHO, @UTA, NYK, GSW

It's been another solid, yet unflattering season for Gordon, currently sitting as the 155th-ranked player in nine-category leagues. Although he rarely blows up, he is one of the most consistent performers in the league. He has been the 154th-ranked player over the past two weeks, and the 167th-ranked player over the past month. Taking that into account, managers can expect him to be a top-150 player this week on a per-game basis. Given the Nuggets only play three games, we have an ideal situation in which to bench Gordon.

Consider sitting: Caris LeVert, CLE (89% ROS, 57% START)

Opponents: DAL, SAS, HOU, @SAC

Despite putting together a strong run of production over the past few weeks, LeVert continues to frustrate managers on a nightly basis thanks to several glaring holes in his fantasy game. While he will definitely be better than what we have seen in the past three games, his role is likely to be reduced now that the Cavaliers are relatively healthy again. Unless you are desperate for assists, LeVert is not only someone to consider benching but someone who can probably be dropped in most standard formats.Forwards

Centers

Consider starting: Marvin Bagley, WAS (62% ROS, 29% START)

Opponents: @MIA, @ORL, @CHA, @SAS

At this point, the Wizards are playing for absolutely nothing. This is evidenced by the fact that they are rolling Bagley out there as the starting center. Richaun Holmes continues to deal with an ongoing toe issue, meaning Bagley is likely to play meaningful minutes for the foreseeable future. He has been a top-50 player over the past week, averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, one block and one 3-pointer in 23.1 minutes per night. If Holmes misses more time, Bagley's minutes could be closer to 28 per night, making him someone to consider moving into your starting lineup.

Consider sitting: Walker Kessler, UTA (75% ROS, 36% START)

Opponents: GSW, LAC, MEM

It's been a disappointing season for Kessler, typically used in a modest role off the bench. He usually does just enough to hold onto a roster spot in standard formats, providing great per-minute production in both rebounds and blocks. However, with only three games this week, and John Collins playing some of his best basketball of the season, managers should seriously consider not only benching Kessler but moving off of him altogether.