Skinner stopped 12 of 17 shots before being replaced in Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Skinner endured another difficult outing, surrendering five goals before being pulled at 9:09 of the second period. It was the second straight start in which he allowed five goals and was pulled from the game. Winnipeg has now lost nine straight games, and Skinner's recent struggles have significantly damaged his fantasy reliability. His starting opportunities could come under increased scrutiny if his efficiency doesn't improve.