Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Brooklyn 12-8; Oklahoma City 8-9

What to Know

This Friday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.75 points per matchup. They are on the road again Friday and play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Brooklyn has some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Nets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 132-128 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The score was all tied up at the break 55-55, but Brooklyn was the better team in the second half. Shooting guard James Harden continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and almost finishing with a triple-double on 31 points, 15 dimes, and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 102-97 victory. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 32-17 deficit. Center Al Horford was the offensive standout of the game for OKC, shooting 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 12-8 and the Thunder to 8-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Nets and OKC clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.