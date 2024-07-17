Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will be an integral part of Team USA men's basketball when it attempts to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics later this month. However, Edwards believes he could thrive in another Olympic sport.

During an interview with Today, Edwards was asked what Olympic sport he'd excel in if he wasn't playing basketball. The Timberwolves guard believes that he would be able to hold his own in freestyle swimming due to his speed in the pool.

Edwards was also asked if he would be the fastest swimmer on the United States men's basketball team. In true Edwards fashion, he was extremely confident in his answer.

"For sure. They ain't no swimmers," Edwards said. "You got Joel Embiid, you got [Anthony Davis] and Bam [Adebayo]. They ain't swimming fast. LeBron, he ain't swimming fast. KD, Kawhi [Leonard], [Jayson] Tatum, they're not swimming fast at all. So my only challengers are [Devin Booker], when he might not know how to swim. Jrue [Holiday], he might drown. And [Tyrese] Haliburton, oh my God. If Haliburton beat me then I just need to never touch the water again."

Team USA will certainly welcome Edwards' confidence when they take the court in Paris over the next few weeks. The Americans have defeated the likes of Canada and Australia over the last week in tune-up contests before heading over to France.