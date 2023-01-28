Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Minnesota
Current Records: Sacramento 27-20; Minnesota 26-25
What to Know
This Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.06 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Target Center. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a victory, while Sacramento will be looking to right the ship.
The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Timberwolves proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota captured a comfortable 111-100 win. They can attribute much of their success to small forward Kyle Anderson, who had 23 points and six assists, and shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 25 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Sacramento ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played on Wednesday, losing 113-95. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, the Timberwolves lost to the Kings on the road by a decisive 132-119 margin. Maybe Minnesota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports North Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Kings are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Minnesota have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Sacramento 132 vs. Minnesota 119
- Feb 08, 2022 - Minnesota 134 vs. Sacramento 114
- Nov 17, 2021 - Minnesota 107 vs. Sacramento 97
- Apr 21, 2021 - Sacramento 128 vs. Minnesota 125
- Apr 20, 2021 - Minnesota 134 vs. Sacramento 120
- Apr 05, 2021 - Minnesota 116 vs. Sacramento 106
- Feb 03, 2020 - Sacramento 113 vs. Minnesota 109
- Jan 27, 2020 - Sacramento 133 vs. Minnesota 129
- Dec 26, 2019 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 104
- Feb 25, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 17, 2018 - Minnesota 132 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 12, 2018 - Sacramento 141 vs. Minnesota 130
- Nov 09, 2018 - Sacramento 121 vs. Minnesota 110
- Feb 26, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 11, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Sacramento 106
- Dec 14, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Sacramento 96
- Apr 01, 2017 - Sacramento 123 vs. Minnesota 117
- Feb 27, 2017 - Minnesota 102 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 23, 2016 - Sacramento 109 vs. Minnesota 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 07, 2016 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 23, 2016 - Minnesota 113 vs. Sacramento 104
- Dec 18, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 27, 2015 - Minnesota 101 vs. Sacramento 91