Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Minnesota

Current Records: Sacramento 27-20; Minnesota 26-25

What to Know

This Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.06 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Target Center. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a victory, while Sacramento will be looking to right the ship.

The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Timberwolves proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota captured a comfortable 111-100 win. They can attribute much of their success to small forward Kyle Anderson, who had 23 points and six assists, and shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 25 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sacramento ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played on Wednesday, losing 113-95. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, the Timberwolves lost to the Kings on the road by a decisive 132-119 margin. Maybe Minnesota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports North Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Kings are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Minnesota have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Sacramento.