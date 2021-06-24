Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Los Angeles
Regular Season Records: Phoenix 2-0; Los Angeles 0-2
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in a playoff game at Staples Center at 9 p.m. ET Thursday. Phoenix should still be riding high after a win, while Los Angeles will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Clippers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Tuesday. The Suns escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 104-103. They can attribute much of their success to point guard Cameron Payne, who had 29 points and nine assists.
Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs April 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 111-85. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.34
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.
