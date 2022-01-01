Through 2 Quarters

The Utah Jazz are flexing their muscles against the Minnesota Timberwolves, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Jazz have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Minnesota 65-56.

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has led the way so far for Utah, as he has 19 points and four assists along with two boards. Minnesota has been relying on the performance of shooting guard Malik Beasley, who has shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and has recorded 19 points and three rebounds.

Minnesota hasn't been much of a second-half team this season, losing 74% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Utah

Current Records: Minnesota 16-18; Utah 25-9

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. Utah should still be feeling good after a win, while the Timberwolves will be looking to regain their footing.

Minnesota came up short against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 96-88. Power forward Jaden McDaniels put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points along with six rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Utah's strategy against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Utah wrapped up 2021 with a 120-105 victory over Portland. The Jazz's center Rudy Gobert did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 boards. That makes it 14 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

The Timberwolves have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.50 point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, who are 17-17 against the spread.

Minnesota is now 16-18 while Utah sits at 25-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota is stumbling into the contest with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, the Jazz enter the matchup with 20.3 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Utah's favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.35

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Utah

Mike Conley: Out (Rest)

Eric Paschall: Out (Personal)

Joe Ingles: Out (Back)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Minnesota