Bronny James is about to begin his NBA journey, but no matter what he does in the league, he will always be associated with his legendary father, LeBron . That association was magnified when the Los Angeles Lakers, employer of LeBron James for the past six seasons, selected Bronny No. 55 overall in June's NBA Draft. James' agent, Rich Paul, reportedly attempted to steer other teams away from the 19-year-old prospect by telling them Bronny would opt to play in Australia if any team besides the Lakers picked him.

Bronny was introduced as a member of the Lakers on Tuesday, and his new head coach, JJ Redick, was quick to cut off claims of nepotism. "Rob and I did not give Bronny anything. Bronny has earned this," Redick said. "Bronny talks about his hard work. Bronny has earned this through hard work. And for us, prioritizing player development, we view Bronny as like, case study one. Because his base level of feel, athleticism, point of attack defender, shooting, passing, there's a lot to like about his game, and as we sort of build out our player development program holistically, he's gonna have a great opportunity to become an excellent NBA player."

In virtually all public communication, the Lakers have placed an emphasis on player development. It has been a key talking point for both Redick and general manager Rob Pelinka. James and No. 17 overall pick Dalton Knecht are the first rookies joining the team as it attempts to transition into a period built more on continuity and internal growth than annual roster turnovers. Both of them will play for the Lakers in Summer League, though Redick will not be coaching in Las Vegas. While he will be involved, his attention will also be focused on filling out his staff and building the Lakers' roster with Pelinka. In his place, Dane Johnson, coach of the South Bay Lakers, will lead the Summer League team.

Regardless of who his father is, James is a late-second round pick joining a team that has immediate championship ambitions. It is unlikely that he sees the floor much in his first season beyond garbage time. He and his father will see the floor together, but the elder James will turn 40 in December. Even if he played a part in getting Bronny to the NBA, there's not much he can do to keep him there.

Success as a second-round pick, first and foremost, comes down to mindset. The prospects that succeed without the guarantees that come with a first-round pedigree need to impress the staff with their work ethic and attitude from the start. Are they willing to accept minor or non-existent roles at first? Do they practice hard? Are they coachable? These are the traits Bronny will need to become a successful NBA player. If he doesn't have them, his last name won't be enough to make him a viable NBA player. And if he does? He has a chance to be a professional long after his father retires.