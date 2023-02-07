WNBA star Candace Parker will be the first female in-game color commentator to call the NBA All-Star game during the 72nd edition of the event later this month. The game will take place in Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena on Feb. 19.

"I'm a fan first and foremost of the NBA and especially the All-Star Game," Parker said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "And so I think the fan of the game, and the childhood Candace is—I have to pinch myself to believe that I'm doing it, and that I'm able to have a courtside seat to see the best players in the world."

Parker is used to being "first." In 2004, Parker won the slam dunk contest at McDonald's All-American Game, becoming the first woman to win the event while beating future NBA stars like Josh Smith and J. R. Smith. Two years later, she became the first woman to ever dunk in the NCAA Tournament.

Being on camera is nothing new for the two-time WBNA champion and seven-time All-Star, as Parker has been working as an analyst and commentator for NBA on TNT during the WNBA offseason since 2018. She has also worked as an analyst for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship game, and served as an analyst and commentator for NBA TV and NCAA Tournament coverage on CBS Sports.

Brian Anderson will be on play-by-play duty this year, which marks his first time in that role for an NBA All-Star game. Parker will have an analyst role along with Reggie Miller -- who will be working his 16th All-Star game. Dennis Scott, making his second appearance, will be the sideline reporter.

Parker recently signed with the 2022 WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, as a free agent. She spent last season with the Chicago Sky after 13 seasons with the LA Sparks.