Report: Chino Hills fires coach; LaVar Ball says he had nothing to do with it
Are you buying?
Chino Hills High School is looking for a new head boys basketball coach after letting go of first-year coach Stephan Gilling, and LaVar Ball says he had nothing do with it, according to Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times.
Chino Hills, of course, is the alma mater of expected NBA lottery pick Lonzo Ball and his younger brother LiAngelo, who is headed to UCLA this fall. The third Ball brother, LaMelo, will be a junior next season at Chino Hills -- and, well, it's not exactly a secret that LaVar is, shall we say, a slightly involved parent.
Remember, this is the guy who said Lonzo is, right now, the best player in the world.
He brands his boys as something not too far from mythical.
And those boys did help bring Chino Hills a 2016 California state championship, scoring a combined 47 of the team's 70 points in the title game. So it's not too crazy to think LaVar -- who, according to the LA Times' story, got into a 'war of words' with Gilling after this season -- would have a pretty large say over who coaches his sons.
The Times' reported that LaVar denied having anything to do with Gilling's dismissal. From that report:
LaVar Ball said on Thursday he had not heard of a coaching change and indicated the school would not make a change simply because of what he said.
