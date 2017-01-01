CBS Sports

-
Harden puts up monster 53-16-17 line vs. Knicksnba
-
Is Chip done with Niners? Would be up to new GMnfl
-
Alabama shuts down Huskies to reach title gamecollege football
-
Clemson hands Meyer, Buckeyes rare lopsided losscollege football
-
Duke strips Grayson Allen of team captaincycollege basketball
-
A&M star, top prospect Garrett declares for draftcollege football
-
Winners and Losers: A pair of top 10 upsets in ACCIt wasn't the start the blue bloods of the ACC were looking for, but FSU sure has something to crow about.
-
Alabama opens as a 7-point favorite over Clemsoncollege football
-
Norlander: Indiana enters crucial stretch on heels of defeatcollege basketball
-
-
-