NBA Scores
All NBA Scores
          Leonard-irving-aldridge.jpg
          NBA

          LIVE: Cavs, Spurs tight at halftime

          57
          58
          Halftime
          ABC
          Freeman-brodziansky-lual-acuil.jpg
          Big 12

          LIVE: Baylor in battle with TCU

          2nd 6:13
          ESPU
          47
          46
          belichicktomlin.jpg
          SportsLine

          How to pick Steelers-Pats

          New England has covered the spread well this season. So has Pittsburgh. What's going to give on Sunday?
          latest
          chip-lindsey-with-todd-grah.jpg
          More 247sports
          larticlearodgers0116.jpg
          More sportsline
          bol-bol-cbs.jpg
          More maxpreps
          dak-and-zeke-1400.jpg
          More fantasy
          ezekiel-elliott-dak-vegas-cowboys-01-20-17.jpg
          More nfl
          messi.jpg
          More soccer
          LeBron James, USA Basketball minicamp
          More nba
          adam-hadwin-59.jpg
          More golf
          mike-trout.jpg
          More mlb
          arizonacelebrates.jpg
          More college basketball
          chip-lindsey-auburn-oc.png
          More college football
          ortiz-sonnen.jpg
          More mma

          Breaking Sports News Straight to Your Inbox

          CBS Sports Daily Newsletter

          Thanks for signing up!

          Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.

          Sorry!

          There was an error processing your subscription.

          CBS Sports Shop Shop Fan Gear
          From Our Partners
          Official Ticket Partner of CBSSports. Buy The Ticket, Live The Moment. 1.800.SOLD.OUT.
          Buy Tickets
          Around the Web Promoted by Taboola