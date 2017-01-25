CBS Sports

NBA Scores
All NBA Scores
          Russell-westbrook-thunder.jpg
          NBA

          Ten awesome things at the midseason point

          We're seeing a ton of epic individual performances, and Russell Westbrook is at the heart of it. But he's not the first-half MVP.
          Venus-williams.jpg
          Australian Open

          Venus, Serena to meet in final

          Venus and Serena Williams win their Australian Open semifinals and will meet in a Grand Slam final for the ninth time.
          Harrison-henderson-trojans.jpg
          Another upset

          No. 8 UCLA falls at Southern Cal

          USC plays at UCLA's pace, knocks down 14 treys, plays stifling defense and hands the Bruins another Pac-12 loss 84-76.
