          Warriors No. 1 at the midway point

          Warriors, Cavs, Spurs sit 1-2-3 midway through the 2016-17 season, and we can't say it wasn't expected.
          week 13 lookahead

          Stiff tests ahead for Warriors

          The Dubs have a crazy week ahead of them with games against LeBron's Cavs, Westbrook's Thunder and Harden's Rockets.
          knicks want anthony out?

          Melo: Maybe we should talk, Phil

          Carmelo Anthony, frustrated by the comments from Phil Jackson's ghostwriter, says if the Knicks want him out, let's talk.
