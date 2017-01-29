NBA Scores
        Explaining Warriors' psychological effect

        Doc River knows exactly how it feels when Golden State puts runs up on you, and just how mentally draining that can be.
        Reiter's Take

        Lakers need new plan

        L.A. is falling far behind teams like fast-rising Philadelphia in the rebuilding game. A new plan is needed.
        Top 10 midseason takeaways

        From an MVP race for the ages to endless drama, we take a look at where we stand headed into the second half.
