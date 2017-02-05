NBA Scores
All NBA Scores
          heat-2.jpg
          matt moore

          Trying to make sense of Heat's 'historic' run

          Miami, winners of 10 straight, was once in position for a top draft pick but is now within striking distance of a playoff spot.
          butler-melo.jpg
          matt moore

          Trade deadline could be quiet

          Melo and Jimmy Butler's situations could prevent significant deals from being made before the February 23 deadline.
          kevinlovedonation.jpg
          Trade Rumors

          Love thinks long-term with Cavs

          It remains to be seen if the Cavs feel the same way.
