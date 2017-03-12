2017 World Baseball Classic: Full schedule, TV start times, scores, results, standings
The tournament began with first round play on March 6
Each of the four first-round pools includes four teams. Of those teams, two from each pool advance to a one of two second-round pools. Two teams from each second-round pool will advance to the single-elimination finals round, which gets underway on March 20 at Dodger Stadium. The first two rounds are played under a round-robin format with one-game tiebreakers if necessary.
As for the U.S. team, they’ll play in the Miami first-round pool, and they’ll be competing against Colombia, Canada, and defending WBC champion Dominican Republic.
MLB Network is the exclusive English-language network and ESPN Deportes is the exclusive Spanish-language network of the World Baseball Classic. Each will air all games of the 2017 WBC in the United States.
Pool A: Seoul (Gocheok Sky Dome)
|South Korea
|Israel
|Chinese Taipei
|Netherlands
First Round (Round Robin)
TIME (ET)
|DATE
|
|
|
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|March 6
|Israel
|vs.
|South Korea
|ISR: 2-1 (F10)
|Seoul, South Korea
|March 7
|Israel
|vs.
|Chinese Taipei
|ISR: 15-7
|Seoul, South Korea
|March 7
|Netherlands
|vs.
|South Korea
|NED: 5-0
|Seoul, South Korea
|March 8
|Chinese Taipei
|vs.
|Netherlands
|NED: 6-5
|Seoul, South Korea
|March 9
|Israel
|vs.
|Netherlands
|ISR: 4-2
|Seoul, South Korea
|March 9
|Chinese Taipei
|vs.
|South Korea
|KOR: 11-8 (F10)
|Seoul, South Korea
|March 10*
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|4:00 a.m.
|Seoul, South Korea
*Play-in game, if necessary.
Pool A Round Robin Standings
|Rank
|Team
|W
|L
1
Israel
3
0
2
Netherlands
2
1
3
South Korea
1
2
4
Chinese Taipei
0
3
Pool B: Tokyo (Tokyo Dome)
|Japan
|Cuba
|China
|Australia
First Round (Round Robin)
:
|DATE
|
|
|
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|March 7
|Cuba
|vs.
|Japan
|JPN: 11-6
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 8
|Australia
|vs.
|Japan
|JPN: 4-1
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 8
|China
|vs.
|Cuba
|CUB: 6-0
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 9
|China
|vs.
|Australia
|AUS: 11-0 (F8)
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 10
|Australia
|vs.
|Cuba
|CUB: 4-3
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 10
|China
|vs.
|Japan
|JPN: 7-1
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 11*
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|5:00 a.m.
|Tokyo, Japan
*Play-in game, if necessary.
Pool B Round Robin Standings
|Rank
|Team
|W
|L
1
Japan
3
0
2
Cuba
2
1
3
Australia
1
2
4
China
0
3
Pool C: Miami (Marlins Park)
|United States
|Dominican Republic
|Colombia
|Canada
First Round (Round Robin)
|DATE
|
|
|
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|March 9
|Canada
|vs.
|Dominican Rep.
|DOM: 9-2
|Miami, Florida
|March 10
|Colombia
|vs.
|United States
|USA: 3-2 (F10)
|Miami, Florida
|March 11
|Colombia
|vs.
|Canada
|COL: 4-1
|Miami, Florida
|March 11
|United States
|vs.
|Dominican Rep.
|DOM: 7-5
|Miami, Florida
|March 12
|Dominican Rep.
|vs.
|Colombia
|DOM: 10-3 (F11)
|Miami, Florida
|March 12
|Canada
|vs.
|United States
|7:00 p.m.
|Miami, Florida
|March 13*
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|6:00 p.m.
|Miami, Florida
*Play-in game, if necessary.
Pool C Round Robin Standings
|Rank
|Team
|W
|L
1
Dominican Rep.
3
0
2
USA
1
1
3
Colombia
1
2
4
Canada
0
2
Pool D: Jalisco (Estadio Telmex)
|Mexico
|Italy
|Venezuela
|Puerto Rico
First Round (Round Robin)
|DATE
|
|
|
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|March 9
|Italy
|vs.
|Mexico
|ITA: 10-9
|Jalisco, Mexico
|March 10
|Venezuela
|vs.
|Puerto Rico
|PR: 11-0 (F7)
|Jalisco, Mexico
|March 11
|Venezuela
|vs.
|Italy
|VEN: 11-10 (F10)
|Jalisco, Mexico
|March 11
|Puerto Rico
|vs.
|Mexico
|PR: 9-4
|Jalisco, Mexico
|March 12
|Italy
|vs.
|Puerto Rico
|PR: 9-3
|Jalisco, Mexico
|March 12
|Venezuela
|vs.
|Mexico
|10:00 p.m.
|Jalisco, Mexico
|March 13*
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|9:00 p.m.
|Jalisco, Mexico
*Play-in game, if necessary.
Pool D Round Robin Standings
|Rank
|Team
|W
|L
1
Puerto Rico
3
0
2
Venezuela
1
1
3
Italy
1
2
4
Mexico
0
2
Pool E: Tokyo (Tokyo Dome)
Second Round (Round Robin)
|DATE
|
|
|
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|March 11
|Cuba
|vs.
|Israel
|ISR: 4-1
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 12
|Japan
|vs.
|Netherlands
|JPN: 8-6 (F11)
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 13
|Netherlands
|vs.
|Israel
|6:00 a.m.
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 14
|Cuba
|vs.
|Japan
|6:00 a.m.
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 15
|Netherlands
|vs.
|Cuba
|11:00 p.m.
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 15
|Israel
|vs.
|Japan
|6:00 a.m.
|Tokyo, Japan
|March 16*
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|6:00 a.m.
|Tokyo, Japan
*Play-in game, if necessary.
Pool E Round Robin Standings
|Rank
|Team
|W
|L
1
Israel
1
0
2
Japan
1
0
3
Cuba
0
1
4
Netherlands
0
1
Pool F: San Diego (Petco Park)
Second Round (Round Robin)
|DATE
|
|
|
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|March 14
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|9:00 p.m.
|San Diego, California
|March 15
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|9:00 p.m.
|San Diego, California
|March 16
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|10:00 p.m.
|San Diego, California
|March 17
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|10:00 p.m.
|San Diego, California
|March 18
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|San Diego, California
|March 18
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|10:00 p.m.
|San Diego, California
|March 19*
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|8:00 p.m.
|San Diego, California
*Play-in game, if necessary.
Finals: Los Angeles (Dodger Stadium)
Championship Round (Single Elimination)
|DATE
|
|
|
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|March 20
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|9:00 p.m.
|Los Angeles, California
|March 21
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|9:00 p.m.
|Los Angeles, California
|March 22
|TBD
|vs.
|TBD
|9:00 p.m.
|Los Angeles, California
