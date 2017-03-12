2017 World Baseball Classic: Full schedule, TV start times, scores, results, standings

Each of the four first-round pools includes four teams. Of those teams, two from each pool advance to a one of two second-round pools. Two teams from each second-round pool will advance to the single-elimination finals round, which gets underway on March 20 at Dodger Stadium. The first two rounds are played under a round-robin format with one-game tiebreakers if necessary.

As for the U.S. team, they’ll play in the Miami first-round pool, and they’ll be competing against Colombia, Canada, and defending WBC champion Dominican Republic.

MLB Network is the exclusive English-language network and ESPN Deportes is the exclusive Spanish-language network of the World Baseball Classic. Each will air all games of the 2017 WBC in the United States.

Pool A: Seoul (Gocheok Sky Dome)

South Korea Israel Chinese Taipei Netherlands

First Round (Round Robin)

TIME (ET)

DATE





TIME (ET) VENUE March 6 Israel vs. South Korea ISR: 2-1 (F10) Seoul, South Korea March 7 Israel vs. Chinese Taipei ISR: 15-7 Seoul, South Korea March 7 Netherlands vs. South Korea NED: 5-0 Seoul, South Korea March 8 Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands NED: 6-5 Seoul, South Korea March 9 Israel vs. Netherlands ISR: 4-2 Seoul, South Korea March 9 Chinese Taipei vs. South Korea KOR: 11-8 (F10) Seoul, South Korea March 10* TBD vs. TBD 4:00 a.m. Seoul, South Korea

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Pool A Round Robin Standings

Rank Team W L 1 Israel 3 0 2 Netherlands 2 1 3 South Korea 1 2 4 Chinese Taipei 0 3

Pool B: Tokyo (Tokyo Dome)

Japan Cuba China Australia

First Round (Round Robin)

:

DATE





TIME (ET) VENUE March 7 Cuba vs. Japan JPN: 11-6 Tokyo, Japan March 8 Australia vs. Japan JPN: 4-1 Tokyo, Japan March 8 China vs. Cuba CUB: 6-0 Tokyo, Japan March 9 China vs. Australia AUS: 11-0 (F8) Tokyo, Japan March 10 Australia vs. Cuba CUB: 4-3 Tokyo, Japan March 10 China vs. Japan JPN: 7-1 Tokyo, Japan March 11* TBD vs. TBD 5:00 a.m. Tokyo, Japan

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Pool B Round Robin Standings

Rank Team W L 1 Japan 3 0 2 Cuba 2 1 3 Australia 1 2 4 China 0 3

Pool C: Miami (Marlins Park)

United States Dominican Republic Colombia Canada

First Round (Round Robin)

DATE





TIME (ET) VENUE March 9 Canada vs. Dominican Rep. DOM: 9-2 Miami, Florida March 10 Colombia vs. United States USA: 3-2 (F10) Miami, Florida March 11 Colombia vs. Canada COL: 4-1 Miami, Florida March 11 United States vs. Dominican Rep. DOM: 7-5 Miami, Florida March 12 Dominican Rep. vs. Colombia DOM: 10-3 (F11) Miami, Florida March 12 Canada vs. United States 7:00 p.m. Miami, Florida March 13* TBD vs. TBD 6:00 p.m. Miami, Florida

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Pool C Round Robin Standings

Rank Team W L 1 Dominican Rep. 3 0 2 USA 1 1 3 Colombia 1 2 4 Canada 0 2

Pool D: Jalisco (Estadio Telmex)

Mexico Italy Venezuela Puerto Rico

First Round (Round Robin)

DATE





TIME (ET) VENUE March 9 Italy vs. Mexico ITA: 10-9 Jalisco, Mexico March 10 Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico PR: 11-0 (F7) Jalisco, Mexico March 11 Venezuela vs. Italy VEN: 11-10 (F10) Jalisco, Mexico March 11 Puerto Rico vs. Mexico PR: 9-4 Jalisco, Mexico March 12 Italy vs. Puerto Rico PR: 9-3 Jalisco, Mexico March 12 Venezuela vs. Mexico 10:00 p.m. Jalisco, Mexico March 13* TBD vs. TBD 9:00 p.m. Jalisco, Mexico

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Pool D Round Robin Standings

Rank Team W L 1 Puerto Rico 3 0 2 Venezuela 1 1 3 Italy 1 2 4 Mexico 0 2

Pool E: Tokyo (Tokyo Dome)

Second Round (Round Robin)

DATE





TIME (ET) VENUE March 11 Cuba vs. Israel ISR: 4-1 Tokyo, Japan March 12 Japan vs. Netherlands JPN: 8-6 (F11) Tokyo, Japan March 13 Netherlands vs. Israel 6:00 a.m. Tokyo, Japan March 14 Cuba vs. Japan 6:00 a.m. Tokyo, Japan March 15 Netherlands vs. Cuba 11:00 p.m. Tokyo, Japan March 15 Israel vs. Japan 6:00 a.m. Tokyo, Japan March 16* TBD vs. TBD 6:00 a.m. Tokyo, Japan

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Pool E Round Robin Standings

Rank Team W L 1 Israel 1 0 2 Japan 1 0 3 Cuba 0 1 4 Netherlands 0 1

Pool F: San Diego (Petco Park)

Second Round (Round Robin)

DATE





TIME (ET) VENUE March 14 TBD vs. TBD 9:00 p.m. San Diego, California March 15 TBD vs. TBD 9:00 p.m. San Diego, California March 16 TBD vs. TBD 10:00 p.m. San Diego, California March 17 TBD vs. TBD 10:00 p.m. San Diego, California March 18 TBD vs. TBD 3:30 p.m. San Diego, California March 18 TBD vs. TBD 10:00 p.m. San Diego, California March 19* TBD vs. TBD 8:00 p.m. San Diego, California

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Finals: Los Angeles (Dodger Stadium)

Championship Round (Single Elimination)