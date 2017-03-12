2017 World Baseball Classic: Full schedule, TV start times, scores, results, standings

The tournament began with first round play on March 6

Each of the four first-round pools includes four teams. Of those teams, two from each pool advance to a one of two second-round pools. Two teams from each second-round pool will advance to the single-elimination finals round, which gets underway on March 20 at Dodger Stadium. The first two rounds are played under a round-robin format with one-game tiebreakers if necessary.

As for the U.S. team, they’ll play in the Miami first-round pool, and they’ll be competing against Colombia, Canada, and defending WBC champion Dominican Republic.

MLB Network is the exclusive English-language network and ESPN Deportes is the exclusive Spanish-language network of the World Baseball Classic. Each will air all games of the 2017 WBC in the United States.

Pool A: Seoul (Gocheok Sky Dome)

South Korea Israel Chinese Taipei Netherlands

First Round (Round Robin)

TIME (ET)

DATE


TIME (ET) VENUE
March 6 Israel vs. South Korea ISR: 2-1 (F10) Seoul, South Korea
March 7 Israel vs. Chinese Taipei ISR: 15-7 Seoul, South Korea
March 7 Netherlands vs. South Korea NED: 5-0 Seoul, South Korea
March 8 Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands NED: 6-5 Seoul, South Korea
March 9 Israel vs. Netherlands ISR: 4-2 Seoul, South Korea
March 9 Chinese Taipei vs. South Korea KOR: 11-8 (F10) Seoul, South Korea
March 10* TBD vs. TBD 4:00 a.m. Seoul, South Korea

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Pool A Round Robin Standings

Rank Team W L

1

Israel

3

0

2

Netherlands

2

1

3

South Korea  

1

2

4

Chinese Taipei

0

3

Pool B: Tokyo (Tokyo Dome)

Japan Cuba China Australia

First Round (Round Robin)

:

DATE


TIME (ET) VENUE
March 7 Cuba vs. Japan JPN: 11-6 Tokyo, Japan
March 8 Australia vs. Japan JPN: 4-1 Tokyo, Japan
March 8 China vs. Cuba CUB: 6-0 Tokyo, Japan
March 9 China vs. Australia AUS: 11-0 (F8) Tokyo, Japan
March 10 Australia vs. Cuba CUB: 4-3 Tokyo, Japan
March 10 China vs. Japan JPN: 7-1 Tokyo, Japan
March 11* TBD vs. TBD 5:00 a.m. Tokyo, Japan

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Pool B Round Robin Standings

Rank Team W L

1

Japan

3

0

2

Cuba

2

1

3

Australia

1

2

4

China

0

3

Pool C: Miami (Marlins Park)

United States Dominican Republic Colombia Canada

First Round (Round Robin)

DATE


TIME (ET) VENUE
March 9 Canada vs. Dominican Rep. DOM: 9-2 Miami, Florida
March 10 Colombia vs. United States USA: 3-2 (F10) Miami, Florida
March 11 Colombia vs. Canada COL: 4-1 Miami, Florida
March 11 United States vs. Dominican Rep. DOM: 7-5 Miami, Florida
March 12 Dominican Rep. vs. Colombia DOM: 10-3 (F11)Miami, Florida
March 12 Canada vs. United States 7:00 p.m. Miami, Florida
March 13* TBD vs. TBD 6:00 p.m. Miami, Florida

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Pool C Round Robin Standings

Rank Team W L

1

Dominican Rep.

3

0

2

USA

1

1

3

Colombia

1

2

4

Canada

0

2

Pool D: Jalisco (Estadio Telmex)

Mexico Italy Venezuela Puerto Rico

First Round (Round Robin)

DATE


TIME (ET) VENUE
March 9 Italy vs. Mexico ITA: 10-9 Jalisco, Mexico
March 10 Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico PR: 11-0 (F7) Jalisco, Mexico
March 11 Venezuela vs. Italy VEN: 11-10 (F10) Jalisco, Mexico
March 11 Puerto Rico vs. Mexico PR: 9-4 Jalisco, Mexico
March 12 Italy vs. Puerto Rico PR: 9-3 Jalisco, Mexico
March 12 Venezuela vs. Mexico 10:00 p.m. Jalisco, Mexico
March 13* TBD vs. TBD 9:00 p.m. Jalisco, Mexico

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Pool D Round Robin Standings

Rank Team W L

1

Puerto Rico

3

0

2

Venezuela

1

1

3

Italy

1

2

4

Mexico

0

2

Pool E: Tokyo (Tokyo Dome)

Second Round (Round Robin)

DATE


TIME (ET) VENUE
March 11 Cuba vs. Israel ISR: 4-1 Tokyo, Japan
March 12 Japan vs. Netherlands JPN: 8-6 (F11) Tokyo, Japan
March 13 Netherlands vs. Israel 6:00 a.m. Tokyo, Japan
March 14 Cuba vs. Japan 6:00 a.m. Tokyo, Japan
March 15 Netherlands vs. Cuba 11:00 p.m. Tokyo, Japan
March 15 Israel vs. Japan 6:00 a.m. Tokyo, Japan
March 16* TBD vs. TBD 6:00 a.m. Tokyo, Japan

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Pool E Round Robin Standings

Rank Team W L

1

Israel

1

0

2

Japan

1

0

3

Cuba

0

1

4

Netherlands

0

1

Pool F: San Diego (Petco Park)

Second Round (Round Robin)

DATE


TIME (ET) VENUE
March 14 TBD vs. TBD 9:00 p.m. San Diego, California
March 15 TBD vs. TBD 9:00 p.m. San Diego, California
March 16 TBD vs. TBD 10:00 p.m. San Diego, California
March 17 TBD vs. TBD 10:00 p.m. San Diego, California
March 18 TBD vs. TBD 3:30 p.m. San Diego, California
March 18 TBD vs. TBD 10:00 p.m. San Diego, California
March 19* TBD vs. TBD 8:00 p.m. San Diego, California

*Play-in game, if necessary.

Finals: Los Angeles (Dodger Stadium)

Championship Round (Single Elimination)

DATE


TIME (ET) VENUE
March 20 TBD vs. TBD 9:00 p.m. Los Angeles, California
March 21 TBD vs. TBD 9:00 p.m. Los Angeles, California
March 22 TBD vs. TBD 9:00 p.m. Los Angeles, California
Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games