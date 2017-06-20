AL All-Star Game fan voting update: There's a new first baseman in the lead

Tuesday afternoon, Major League Baseball released the fourth weekly update of the fan voting for the AL All-Star Game starters. As you know, fans vote for the starting players at every position except pitcher.

Here's the latest AL update ...

Hosmer pulls ahead in highly competitive 1B race in latest AL balloting update for 2017 @AllStarGame. Vote now at https://t.co/qd5OOxn7ED pic.twitter.com/IJvZPzW1UC — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 20, 2017

First base has been a very fluid position in the AL. Two weeks ago, Miguel Cabrera was on top, and last week Yonder Alonso overtook him. This week, Eric Hosmer has edged in front, no doubt thanks in part to his outstanding numbers since the start of May.

Elsewhere, hard-hitting rookie Aaron Judge remains the AL's overall leading vote-getter, and we've got races at shortstop and DH that could potentially get interesting. Already interesting is the race for the third and final outfield spot. As you can see, George Springer leads, but Michael Brantley, Avisail Garcia, and Mookie Betts are all within range.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be played July 11 in Miami. Here's the All-Star ballot with which you can vote for the starters in both leagues. Voting ends June 29.