Israel 'Mensch on the Bench' mascot is the best in WBC, and so is their 2-0 record

Team Israel is the biggest thing going in the WBC right now and they have an awesome mascot

Team Israel’s version of “Jobu?” That’s what Israel first baseman Cody Decker says of their mascot, the Mensch on the Bench. 

By far the best part about that is how Decker keeps a straight face and discusses how the mascot has grown as if he’s being earnest. Some fine acting skills there. 

As Decker noted, the Mensch on the Bench started during the qualifying round in Brooklyn, where Israel pulled it off and earned a trip to Seoul, South Korea for pool play. With the Mensch in tow, Israel has shocked the world in jumping out to a 2-0 record, despite being the lowest-ranked team in the field by far. 

Mensch means a person of integrity or honor. If Israel keeps up its improbable run through the World Baseball Classic, we might have to add “good luck charm” to the mix. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

